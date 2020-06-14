13 Furnished Apartments for rent in San Ramon, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,911
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Results within 1 mile of San Ramon
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Camino Tassajara
6 Units Available
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.
Results within 5 miles of San Ramon
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Birdland
5 Units Available
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Pleasanton Valley
9 Units Available
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Willow West
2 Units Available
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
971 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Results within 10 miles of San Ramon
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1357 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Mission-Garin
12 Units Available
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2560 Walnut blvd
2560 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
729 sqft
Renovated and Modern Condo - Property Id: 292366 Remodeled&Furnished.Condo 1bed 1 bath. Close to Broadway Plaza & BART! This lovely, furnished 1 bedroom, fully furnished condo is conveniently located in the heart of Walnut Creek.

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
42 Tahoe Court Unit 3
42 Tahoe Court, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
870 sqft
Come and see for yourself this nice 870-square-foot townhouse on the friendly Lower Lakewood neighborhood in Walnut Creek, California! This unfurnished townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 carport parking.

Welcome to the June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report. San Ramon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Ramon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report. San Ramon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Ramon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Ramon rents decline sharply over the past month

San Ramon rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Ramon stand at $2,995 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,763 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Ramon's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in San Ramon over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Ramon

    As rents have fallen significantly in San Ramon, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Ramon is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Ramon's median two-bedroom rent of $3,763 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% decline in San Ramon.
    • While rents in San Ramon fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Ramon than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Ramon is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

