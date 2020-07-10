All apartments in San Rafael
Rafael Town Center.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

Rafael Town Center

1050 Court St · (510) 257-9313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE! Pricing and Availability Subject To Change. Limited Time Offer. Restrictions May Apply. Call Today Before This Offer Expires!
Location

1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA 94901
Downtown San Rafael

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,485

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 519 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 877 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,505

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rafael Town Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $53 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $600, 2 Beds: $700, 3 Beds: $800
Move-in Fees: $600 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons. Max weight 30 lb each
Parking Details: Underground Parking Garage: 1 Space included, Additional Space: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50-$300 (Depending on Size)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rafael Town Center have any available units?
Rafael Town Center has 6 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rafael Town Center have?
Some of Rafael Town Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rafael Town Center currently offering any rent specials?
Rafael Town Center is offering the following rent specials: UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE! Pricing and Availability Subject To Change. Limited Time Offer. Restrictions May Apply. Call Today Before This Offer Expires!
Is Rafael Town Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Rafael Town Center is pet friendly.
Does Rafael Town Center offer parking?
Yes, Rafael Town Center offers parking.
Does Rafael Town Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rafael Town Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rafael Town Center have a pool?
No, Rafael Town Center does not have a pool.
Does Rafael Town Center have accessible units?
No, Rafael Town Center does not have accessible units.
Does Rafael Town Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rafael Town Center has units with dishwashers.
Does Rafael Town Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rafael Town Center has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

McInnis Park
10 North Ave
San Rafael, CA 94903
33 North
33 San Pablo Ave
San Rafael, CA 94903
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way
San Rafael, CA 94903
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr
San Rafael, CA 94901
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave
San Rafael, CA 94901
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way
San Rafael, CA 94903

