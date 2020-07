Amenities

The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck. Our apartments feature modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Offering panoramic views of Mount Tamalpais, the Highlands of Marin is close to Highway 101, Smith Ranch Road, and the Dixie School District. Less than one mile away, McInnis Golf Park provides access to several sports fields and hiking trails. Enjoy close proximity to great shopping and dining, escapes to wine country, and convenient commutes to the San Francisco Bay Area. Tour Highlands of Marin today. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.