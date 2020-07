Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments hot tub

Surrounded by a park and views of meadows and rolling hills, McInnis Park Apartments is a community of newer one and two bedroom apartment homes in six unique and thoughtful floor plans. Each apartment has a private deck or patio that overlooks a recreation area that includes a heated swimming pool coupled with views of 400 acre nature preserve in select units. This great community adjoins a 400 acre park which offers a public golf course, driving range, club house, restaurant and bar, miniature golf, batting cages, tennis courts, skateboard park, baseball and soccer fields and also miles of walking, jogging and biking trails that extend to the bay.