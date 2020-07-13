/
pet friendly apartments
112 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in San Rafael, CA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Marinwood
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,265
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
7 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,068
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
11 Units Available
Smith Ranch
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,010
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
4 Units Available
Civic Center
33 North
33 San Pablo Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1628 sqft
Luxury living with beautiful views of the natural hillside. Apartments offer a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, grill and lobby. Near Highway 101.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Terra Linda
725 Birchwood Ct
725 Birchwood Court, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,550
1882 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home. OPTIONAL IN Law unit studio with separate entrance for an additional 1K. Pictures show studio area as well.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Canal Waterfront
15 Mooring Rd.
15 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1400 sqft
Modern Remodel, Upper level 2bd/2ba Open concept design. Shared veg garden! - Video Tour - FOUNDATION- - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Canal Waterfront
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1400 sqft
Spacious, updated, and airy renovated 2bd/2ba+ Townhouse/triplex property w/large common grounds -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
79 Cottonwood Dr
79 Cottonwood Drive, San Rafael, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1936 sqft
*Please do not disturb the current occupants* Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom Glenwood home on a corner lot. Large, fully fenced backyard with lawn and patio area. Lots of natural light throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Terra Linda
125 Nova Albion Way
125 Nova Albion Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bdrm terra linda - Property Id: 101268 Vineyards Edge 125 Nova Albion Way San Rafael, Ca. 94903 Available May, 15, 2020 2 BDRM 1 BA 925 sqft We have a beautiful unit coming available and now taking applications.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8
10 Professional Center Parkway, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1118 sqft
TWO BEDROOM TWO-STORY CONDO WITH GREAT VIEWS IN SAN RAFAEL - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKWi5pqgV_g Two bedroom, one and a half bath two-story condo in great location.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Terra Linda
553 Woodbine Dr
553 Woodbine Drive, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1250 sqft
PENDING with applications! Located in Sunny Terra Linda, is this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
1 of 21
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Gerstle Park
45 Laurel Grove
45 Laurel Grove Ave, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2817 sqft
Lovely Laurel Grove Home - 2 OFFICES - VIEWS- POOL-FOUNDATION - Gorgeous custom-built home in coveted Laurel Grove neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Terra Linda
560 Whitewood Dr
560 Whitewood Drive, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1125 sqft
560 Whitewood Dr Available 07/15/20 Charming 2+ in flats of Terra Linda with new yard. - Video walkthrough Coming Soon...
Results within 1 mile of San Rafael
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,916
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
San Anselmo
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,372
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
Contact for Availability
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
944 Via Casitas
944 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
954 sqft
This lovely condo is located in the Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae! The unit includes a charming kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a glass cook-top. Also featured are 2 nice bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hollow
65 Green Valley Ct
65 Green Valley Court, Sleepy Hollow, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,800
3265 sqft
This bright and airy, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers generous space, with a bonus room perfect for an office or exercise room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
40 Drakes View Cir
40 Drakes View Circle, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1886 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ Located near the Bon Air Shopping Center is this rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
San Anselmo
889 San Francisco
889 San Francisco Boulevard, Marin County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1720 sqft
LA luxury high rise Metropolis Tower 1 Residence. A full build-out of the project includes more than 1,500 condominiums, a 350-key Hotel Indigo, and more than 70,000 square feet of commercial space. Tower I stands 38 stories and has 308 units.
Results within 5 miles of San Rafael
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
23 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
