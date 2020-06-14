Apartment List
89 Apartments for rent in San Rafael, CA with garage

San Rafael apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
41 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,892
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1400 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North San Rafael Commercial Center
15 Units Available
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,370
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canal Waterfront
1 Unit Available
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Tastefully Remodeled 2bd/2ba +Townhouse in a 3 unit bldg. Beautiful fenced in yard, Vegetable Garden! Bonus rm. -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Peacock Gap
1 Unit Available
67 Marin Bay Park Ct
67 Marin Bay Park Court, San Rafael, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3881 sqft
Located in a popular, gated community is this stunning, bright 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with Bay Views! Inside offers over 3,850 square feet of bright and elegant living space featuring hardwood floors, an open floor plan, large windows to take in

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gerstle Park
1 Unit Available
9 Bayview Street
9 Bayview Street, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1546 sqft
This traditional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Gerstle Park has two stories and was built in 1995. You can walk to grocery stores, restaurants, transportation, parks, and all the conveniences of town.Attached two car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Peacock Gap
1 Unit Available
98 Biscayne Dr
98 Biscayne Drive, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1146 sqft
PENDING with applications! This wonderful condo is located in a well-maintained community and boasts a spacious open design.

1 of 21

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
Gerstle Park
1 Unit Available
45 Laurel Grove
45 Laurel Grove Ave, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2817 sqft
Lovely Laurel Grove Home - 2 OFFICES - VIEWS- POOL-FOUNDATION - Gorgeous custom-built home in coveted Laurel Grove neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of San Rafael
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,446
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
324 San Francisco Blvd
324 San Francisco Boulevard, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1632 sqft
This delightful three bedroom, two bathroom, contemporary home, offers natural light throughout and an additional room, great for an office or exercise space. Outside, enjoy a fully fenced, spacious, front and back yard, with orange and lemon trees.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sleepy Hollow
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Knoll Dr
30 Oak Knoll Drive, Sleepy Hollow, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
3363 sqft
This stunning remodeled 5 bedroom home is located in Sleepy Hollow with lovely natural surroundings. Inside offers lots of natural light, beautiful wood floors throughout and soaring cathedral ceilings in the living room and the private master suite.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
141 San Francisco Blvd
141 San Francisco Boulevard, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
141 San Francisco Blvd Available 06/01/20 Lovely Home in San Anselmo For Rent - Hello Friends, 141 San Francisco Blvd, San Anselmo We are offering a unique opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached two car garage,
Results within 5 miles of San Rafael
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
Southwest Novato
4 Units Available
Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,470
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1010 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and Highway 39. Recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tubs and full concierge service. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
528 Montford Ave.
528 Montford Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,950
3207 sqft
VIDEO! Stunning 4BD/3BA Overlooking Homestead Valley - Sweeping Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scott Valley - Alto
1 Unit Available
859 E. Blithedale
859 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
1216 sqft
Charming Mill Valley 3bd/2ba Rancher - Great Backyard! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
561 Silverado Drive
561 Silverado Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2583 sqft
Tiburon: Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon. Bay Views. 3,6,9, and 12 month lease options available! - Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront - Enchanted Knolls - Shelter Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Eucalyptus Knoll
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Street, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1750 sqft
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Available 07/10/20 Large two story furnished townhouse in amazing Eucalyptus Knoll area of Mill Valley! - Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom two and a half bath Mill Valley townhouse with attached 2-car garage with

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
91 ROUND HILL RD
91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4006 sqft
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
28 Mariner Green Dr. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon- Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba End Unit-FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Point Richmond
1 Unit Available
10 Santa Fe Ave
10 Santa Fe Avenue, Richmond, CA
Studio
$2,700
1400 sqft
Spectacular Office Space - Sunny and Modern loft/office space with open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, with open beamed trussed ceiling, kitchen/lab area and a private office space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Redhill Circle
22 Red Hill Cir, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1623 sqft
22 Redhill Circle Available 06/15/20 Tiburon View Condo - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Rafael, CA

San Rafael apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

