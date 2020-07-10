Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel patio / balcony fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room trash valet

Enjoy the best Marin has to offer right outside your front door. Located just minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge and a few short hours south of Napa and Sonoma Wine Regions, 33 North provides convenient proximity to Northern California's most desirable destinations and recreational activities. Live life to the fullest with great shopping, dining and entertainment. Located close to Napa Valley and Sonoma, you are just a forty-five-minute drive to the best wine-country in the United Sates. Only in Marin can you access both a beach and enjoy a tour of the wine country the same day. At 33 North, you'll not only enjoy proximity to the stunning Sonoma and Napa Valley wine countries, but the bustling and vibrant city activities in San Francisco. Everything you can desire is located close to your home when you live at 33 North Apartments.