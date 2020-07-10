All apartments in San Rafael
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 AM

33 North

33 San Pablo Ave · (415) 319-6415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 San Pablo Ave, San Rafael, CA 94903
Civic Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1231 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1973 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1973 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. Jul 20

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1973 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 33 North.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
trash valet
Enjoy the best Marin has to offer right outside your front door. Located just minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge and a few short hours south of Napa and Sonoma Wine Regions, 33 North provides convenient proximity to Northern California's most desirable destinations and recreational activities. Live life to the fullest with great shopping, dining and entertainment. Located close to Napa Valley and Sonoma, you are just a forty-five-minute drive to the best wine-country in the United Sates. Only in Marin can you access both a beach and enjoy a tour of the wine country the same day. At 33 North, you'll not only enjoy proximity to the stunning Sonoma and Napa Valley wine countries, but the bustling and vibrant city activities in San Francisco. Everything you can desire is located close to your home when you live at 33 North Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600, $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 North have any available units?
33 North has 4 units available starting at $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 33 North have?
Some of 33 North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 North currently offering any rent specials?
33 North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 North is pet friendly.
Does 33 North offer parking?
Yes, 33 North offers parking.
Does 33 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 North have a pool?
No, 33 North does not have a pool.
Does 33 North have accessible units?
No, 33 North does not have accessible units.
Does 33 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 North has units with air conditioning.
