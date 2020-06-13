45 Laurel Grove

Amenities

Lovely Laurel Grove Home - 2 OFFICES - VIEWS- POOL-FOUNDATION - Gorgeous custom-built home in coveted Laurel Grove neighborhood. Located at the end of a private easement shared with a second home/cottage (occupied part time), flanked by landscaped gardens/ natural vegetation and looking directly towards Mt Tam with sweeping views from both levels of the home. Home is adjacent to natural areas on two sides which provide privacy and quiet. Only a few minutes to Ross School, Downtown Ross and San Anselmo's restaurants and shops. Easy access to Sir Francis Drake, Larkspur Ferry, and Highway 101. Ross School District.



Main level features an open concept floor plan with cathedral style exposed beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and radiant heating throughout. Kitchen features include a Thermador four burner gas range with industrial hood, KitchenAid stainless steel refrigerator, Bosch stainless dishwasher, large oven, microwave, appliance garages, and wood cabinets. Access from kitchen to the back patio great for barbecuing. Pass-through opening between kitchen and dining area. Living room and dining room area has pitched open beams ceilings, views to Mt. Tam, wood burning fireplace, two window seating areas and deck access. Large office and accessible attic space over the garage (3rd level) has AC, and additional second office off the living room has built in bookshelves and desk. Dining room area can seat up to 10 and looks out toward Mt. Tam.



Downstairs features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Master bedroom has plentiful closet space, seating area with Mt. Tam views, en suite bathroom with clawfoot bathtub, stand up shower, tile floors, single sink vanity with Douglas Fir trim. Second bathroom has single sink vanity, shower/tub combo and tile floor. Two additional bedrooms are good sized with ample closet space. Downstairs hall includes built-in bookshelves. Radiant heating throughout downstairs.



Also included: Large pool with sweeping views of Mt. Tam and Baldy. Pool and pool-house access shared with part-time cottage occupants, with expected exclusive use for renters in June, July and August. Laundry area with storage cabinets W/D; Large back patio with slate stone pathways surrounded by rose gardens, lemon trees. One car garage parking with direct access to house. Landscaping and pool services.



PET POLICY: Pet be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $60 per approved cat and/or $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.)



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



