Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool pool table internet access new construction coffee bar concierge hot tub package receiving

Now Offering Flexible Touring Options!



Ready to tour our collection of apartment homes? We've got you covered!



Our offices are now offering several flexible touring options including personalized virtual tours and self-guided tours.



Please contact the Leasing Office to set up your tour today!



Live it up in a community with an energetic uptown vibe just steps from Caltrain in San Mateo. Shoot billiards in the Club Room. Chill around a fire pit. Make a splash on the poolside greens. From dog wash to Petanque court, The Russell puts home and play front and center.