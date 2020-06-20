All apartments in San Mateo
821 N Humboldt St Unit 305
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

821 N Humboldt St Unit 305

821 North Humboldt Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

821 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA 94401
North Central

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Fantastic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in a very walkable and very bikeable North Central neighborhood in San Mateo.

This unit offers the ultimate living experience in privacy, comfort, and convenience, and is just minutes away to and from Downtown San Mateo.

UNIT’S FEATURES:
- Nice interior with carpeted flooring, large windows, sliding glass doors
- Lovely kitchen equipped with granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinets with ample storage space, garbage disposal, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator
- The bathroom has a vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror and a shower/tub combo enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel
- Shared and coin-operated washer/dryer
- Electric heating
- Balcony
- Storage, F-320B
- 1 covered parking spot - #69
- Awesome community amenities: Fitness Center, swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse with billiards and table tennis

The tenant pays electricity, cable, and Internet. HOA fees, water, sewage, and trash will be covered by the landlord. No pets allowed and no smoking in the property.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 85
Bike Score: 79

Nearby parks: Gateway Park, Martin Luther King Park, and Harborview Park.

Bus lines:
53 Peninsula/Humboldt - Borel MS - 0.3 mile
292 San Francisco - SFO - Hillsdale Mall - 0.3 mile
59 Hillsdale/Norfolk - Aragon High - 0.3 mile
250 5th/El Camino - College of San Mateo - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Bullet Baby Bullet - 0.4 mile
Local Local - 0.4 mile
Limited Limited - 0.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 have any available units?
821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 have?
Some of 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 currently offering any rent specials?
821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 pet-friendly?
No, 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 offer parking?
Yes, 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 does offer parking.
Does 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 have a pool?
Yes, 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 has a pool.
Does 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 have accessible units?
No, 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 N Humboldt St Unit 305 has units with dishwashers.
