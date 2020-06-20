821 N Humboldt St Unit 305

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance internet access tennis court

Fantastic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in a very walkable and very bikeable North Central neighborhood in San Mateo.



This unit offers the ultimate living experience in privacy, comfort, and convenience, and is just minutes away to and from Downtown San Mateo.



UNIT’S FEATURES:

- Nice interior with carpeted flooring, large windows, sliding glass doors

- Lovely kitchen equipped with granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinets with ample storage space, garbage disposal, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator

- The bathroom has a vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror and a shower/tub combo enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel

- Shared and coin-operated washer/dryer

- Electric heating

- Balcony

- Storage, F-320B

- 1 covered parking spot - #69

- Awesome community amenities: Fitness Center, swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse with billiards and table tennis



The tenant pays electricity, cable, and Internet. HOA fees, water, sewage, and trash will be covered by the landlord. No pets allowed and no smoking in the property.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 85

Bike Score: 79



Nearby parks: Gateway Park, Martin Luther King Park, and Harborview Park.



Bus lines:

53 Peninsula/Humboldt - Borel MS - 0.3 mile

292 San Francisco - SFO - Hillsdale Mall - 0.3 mile

59 Hillsdale/Norfolk - Aragon High - 0.3 mile

250 5th/El Camino - College of San Mateo - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Bullet Baby Bullet - 0.4 mile

Local Local - 0.4 mile

Limited Limited - 0.4 mile



