Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

57 E 39th Ave

57 East 39th Avenue · (415) 890-6451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403
Hillsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Spacious 3br/2ba Home in safe neighborhood (ADA accessible) · Avail. now

$4,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This classic, ADA accessible modern home is conveniently located in a quiet, safe neighborhood only 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport. Great for the visitors who wants to cut their travel time by staying in the Mid Peninsula. Located just 5 minutes from US 101, and CA-92. 25 miles south of San Francisco, 29 miles north of San Jose and 16 miles west of East Bay. Restaurants and shopping are minutes away east of San Mateo's Hillsdale Mall, Food and Entertainment Center.

Very open floor space, perfect for socializing or relaxing in the living room. Nice kitchen. Large Bedrooms. One parking space available.

This house is conveniently located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods market, Trader Joe's, gym facility, Macy's, Hillsdale shopping mall and other stores that you'll need!

To name a few:

Hospitals and Clinics:
San Mateo Medical Center (39th Ave, SM) - 5 mins drive (1.1 mi)
San Mateo Pediatrics (123 South San Mateo Drive) - 10 mins drive (3.3 mi)
Stroke Center: Mills Health Center: Sutter Health Affiliate (South San Mateo Dr) (10 min drive (3.3mi)
Sutter Health (El Camino Real) - 10 min drive (3.3 mi)
PAMF San Carlos Clinic (301 Industrial Rd) - 8 min drive (4.2 mi)
Redwood City Medical Center (1150 Veterans Rd RWC) - 11 mins drive (6.1 mi)

You have access to the entire house, except the garage. The driveway is used in and out 24 hours a day. There is overnight parking in the driveway available with permission for one vehicle. Please contact the host for exact details.

We have fast internet, one car parking space allowed, parking is available on the street as well, and there is laundry conveniently located in your unit for emergency.

Month-to-month rental welcome.
Rental is for up to 6 months.
Owner covers utilities only for less than 29 days rental.
Tenant pays for utilities if rent for 29 days or more. Owner covers wifi.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 E 39th Ave have any available units?
57 E 39th Ave has a unit available for $4,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 E 39th Ave have?
Some of 57 E 39th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 E 39th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
57 E 39th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 E 39th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 57 E 39th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 57 E 39th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 57 E 39th Ave does offer parking.
Does 57 E 39th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 E 39th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 E 39th Ave have a pool?
No, 57 E 39th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 57 E 39th Ave have accessible units?
No, 57 E 39th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 57 E 39th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 E 39th Ave has units with dishwashers.
