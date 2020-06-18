57 E 39th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking garage internet access

This classic, ADA accessible modern home is conveniently located in a quiet, safe neighborhood only 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport. Great for the visitors who wants to cut their travel time by staying in the Mid Peninsula. Located just 5 minutes from US 101, and CA-92. 25 miles south of San Francisco, 29 miles north of San Jose and 16 miles west of East Bay. Restaurants and shopping are minutes away east of San Mateo's Hillsdale Mall, Food and Entertainment Center.



Very open floor space, perfect for socializing or relaxing in the living room. Nice kitchen. Large Bedrooms. One parking space available.



This house is conveniently located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods market, Trader Joe's, gym facility, Macy's, Hillsdale shopping mall and other stores that you'll need!



To name a few:



Hospitals and Clinics:

San Mateo Medical Center (39th Ave, SM) - 5 mins drive (1.1 mi)

San Mateo Pediatrics (123 South San Mateo Drive) - 10 mins drive (3.3 mi)

Stroke Center: Mills Health Center: Sutter Health Affiliate (South San Mateo Dr) (10 min drive (3.3mi)

Sutter Health (El Camino Real) - 10 min drive (3.3 mi)

PAMF San Carlos Clinic (301 Industrial Rd) - 8 min drive (4.2 mi)

Redwood City Medical Center (1150 Veterans Rd RWC) - 11 mins drive (6.1 mi)



You have access to the entire house, except the garage. The driveway is used in and out 24 hours a day. There is overnight parking in the driveway available with permission for one vehicle. Please contact the host for exact details.



We have fast internet, one car parking space allowed, parking is available on the street as well, and there is laundry conveniently located in your unit for emergency.



Month-to-month rental welcome.

Rental is for up to 6 months.

Owner covers utilities only for less than 29 days rental.

Tenant pays for utilities if rent for 29 days or more. Owner covers wifi.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5703939)