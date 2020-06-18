All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

555 Laurel Avenue

555 Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

555 Laurel Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401
Downtown San Mateo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
JUST RENTED! No longer available.

OWNERS: Do you need professional guidance that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. We offer top tier service at one flat fixed fee. Visit our website to learn more and schedule a free consultation.

TENANTS: We want to rent to you! Check out our website to see all of our available listings.

LISTING PRESENTED BY:
Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775
Brandon Temple
BRE#: 01397693
Casey Temple
BRE#: 02083636

QUICK FACTS
- 2.0 Bedrooms: Two well-sized bedrooms with good separation from each other and the rest of the communal areas provide ultimate privacy. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, a separate vanity area, direct access to the large terrace, and an en-suite bathroom. The 2nd bedroom provides easy access to the second bath, ample closet space, and sliding door access to the front balcony.
- 2.0 Bathrooms: The master bathroom features an oversized vanity and tile shower/tub combo. The spacious 2nd bath offers a large tiled walk-in shower.
- Approx 1786 square feet of posh living space with gleaming hardwood floors and gorgeous tile throughout the communal areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms.
- The grand living room is huge and offers a wet bar, fireplace, and large sliding doors that open up to the massive terrace.
- The chef's kitchen provides lots of cabinets and counter space, stainless appliances, built-in wall oven and microwave, and opens up to a dedicated dining area.
- The full-size washer and dryer sit in between the two bedrooms for easy access.
- Air conditioning keeps this unit cool during the summer
- One dedicated parking space in secure garage
- 24-hour doorman/security with package acceptance and notification
- The complex provides an Olympic sized swimming pool, full gym, steam room, and sauna with public tennis courts right across the street.

RENTAL TERMS
- Rent: $4,695
- Security Deposit: $4,695
- Rent covers water, sewage, garbage, internet, and cable TV
- Sorry, no pets allowed.
- Available: 05/24
- Application Fee: $30.00 per application

NEIGHBORHOOD
- Incredible downtown San Mateo location within walking distance to restaurants, bars, movie theatre, grocery stores, etc.
- San Mateo Central Park is directly across the street and offers Music in the Park during the summer, multiple festivals throughout the year, vast green space, picnic areas, softball fields, tennis courts, Japanese tea gardens, etc.
- Central Peninsula location with easy access to public transportation and a quick shot to HWY's 280/101 for commutes to SF and the South Bay.
- Sunnybrae Elementary: 0.47 Miles
- Borel Middle School: 0.92 miles
- Award-winning Aragon High School: 0.92 miles - Great Schools Rating 9/10

BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH PRESENT PM
- Easy online rent payment made through secure online portal
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers

HOW TO APPLY
- Visit www.presentfinancialpm.com
- Click "Apply Here" on the top of the page OR bottom left
- Select the property from the list
- Click "Apply Here"
- Pay $30.00 Non-refundable application fee

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
- All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.
- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
- Application fee must be submitted with application

Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Buyer to verify all information through their own resources.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Laurel Avenue have any available units?
555 Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Mateo, CA.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 555 Laurel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
555 Laurel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 555 Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 555 Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 555 Laurel Avenue does offer parking.
Does 555 Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Laurel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Laurel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 555 Laurel Avenue has a pool.
Does 555 Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 555 Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Laurel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
