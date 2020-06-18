555 Laurel Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access media room online portal package receiving sauna tennis court

JUST RENTED! No longer available.



OWNERS: Do you need professional guidance that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. We offer top tier service at one flat fixed fee. Visit our website to learn more and schedule a free consultation.



TENANTS: We want to rent to you! Check out our website to see all of our available listings.



LISTING PRESENTED BY:

Present Financial Property Management, Inc

Corp BRE# 02050775

Brandon Temple

BRE#: 01397693

Casey Temple

BRE#: 02083636



QUICK FACTS

- 2.0 Bedrooms: Two well-sized bedrooms with good separation from each other and the rest of the communal areas provide ultimate privacy. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, a separate vanity area, direct access to the large terrace, and an en-suite bathroom. The 2nd bedroom provides easy access to the second bath, ample closet space, and sliding door access to the front balcony.

- 2.0 Bathrooms: The master bathroom features an oversized vanity and tile shower/tub combo. The spacious 2nd bath offers a large tiled walk-in shower.

- Approx 1786 square feet of posh living space with gleaming hardwood floors and gorgeous tile throughout the communal areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms.

- The grand living room is huge and offers a wet bar, fireplace, and large sliding doors that open up to the massive terrace.

- The chef's kitchen provides lots of cabinets and counter space, stainless appliances, built-in wall oven and microwave, and opens up to a dedicated dining area.

- The full-size washer and dryer sit in between the two bedrooms for easy access.

- Air conditioning keeps this unit cool during the summer

- One dedicated parking space in secure garage

- 24-hour doorman/security with package acceptance and notification

- The complex provides an Olympic sized swimming pool, full gym, steam room, and sauna with public tennis courts right across the street.



RENTAL TERMS

- Rent: $4,695

- Security Deposit: $4,695

- Rent covers water, sewage, garbage, internet, and cable TV

- Sorry, no pets allowed.

- Available: 05/24

- Application Fee: $30.00 per application



NEIGHBORHOOD

- Incredible downtown San Mateo location within walking distance to restaurants, bars, movie theatre, grocery stores, etc.

- San Mateo Central Park is directly across the street and offers Music in the Park during the summer, multiple festivals throughout the year, vast green space, picnic areas, softball fields, tennis courts, Japanese tea gardens, etc.

- Central Peninsula location with easy access to public transportation and a quick shot to HWY's 280/101 for commutes to SF and the South Bay.

- Sunnybrae Elementary: 0.47 Miles

- Borel Middle School: 0.92 miles

- Award-winning Aragon High School: 0.92 miles - Great Schools Rating 9/10



BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH PRESENT PM

- Easy online rent payment made through secure online portal

- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline

- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers



HOW TO APPLY

- Visit www.presentfinancialpm.com

- Click "Apply Here" on the top of the page OR bottom left

- Select the property from the list

- Click "Apply Here"

- Pay $30.00 Non-refundable application fee



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

- All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.

- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

- Application fee must be submitted with application



Present Financial Property Management, Inc

Corp BRE# 02050775



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Buyer to verify all information through their own resources.

Contact us to schedule a showing.