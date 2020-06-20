All apartments in San Mateo
2837 Holland Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2837 Holland Street

2837 Holland Street · (650) 349-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2837 Holland Street, San Mateo, CA 94403
Marina Lagoon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2837 Holland Street · Avail. Jun 28

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
car wash area
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
gym
parking
garage
2837 Holland Street Available 06/28/20 Beautiful ranch style home! | 2837 Holland St, San Mateo - Great neighborhood, walk to Norfolk Shops, schools and Transportation! Close to Freeway Access.

AVAILABILITY
- June 28, 2020
- Tours by Appointment Only
- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants

PROPERTY FEATURES
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathroom
- Front and Back Yard
- Patio
- Garage
- Laundry / coin-op

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- Near Marina Plaza Shopping Center
- Easy Access to Highway 1010
- Close to Kaiser Permanente, Whole Foods Market, Crunch Fitness, Gas Station, Car Wash and many other businesses.

LEASE TERMS = INCLUDE ANYTHING THAT IS INCLUDED IN RENT
- 1 Year Minimum
- Rent: $4,200
- Deposit: $4,800
- Credit / Background Check Required
- Garbage (Included)

APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application

INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300

VISIT OUR WEBSITE
- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

FAQ’S (IF APPLICABLE)
- Pets OK | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application

DRE#00365928

(RLNE5820442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 Holland Street have any available units?
2837 Holland Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2837 Holland Street have?
Some of 2837 Holland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 Holland Street currently offering any rent specials?
2837 Holland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 Holland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2837 Holland Street is pet friendly.
Does 2837 Holland Street offer parking?
Yes, 2837 Holland Street does offer parking.
Does 2837 Holland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2837 Holland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 Holland Street have a pool?
No, 2837 Holland Street does not have a pool.
Does 2837 Holland Street have accessible units?
No, 2837 Holland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 Holland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2837 Holland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
