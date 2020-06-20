Amenities
2837 Holland Street Available 06/28/20 Beautiful ranch style home! | 2837 Holland St, San Mateo - Great neighborhood, walk to Norfolk Shops, schools and Transportation! Close to Freeway Access.
AVAILABILITY
- June 28, 2020
- Tours by Appointment Only
- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants
PROPERTY FEATURES
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathroom
- Front and Back Yard
- Patio
- Garage
- Laundry / coin-op
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- Near Marina Plaza Shopping Center
- Easy Access to Highway 1010
- Close to Kaiser Permanente, Whole Foods Market, Crunch Fitness, Gas Station, Car Wash and many other businesses.
LEASE TERMS = INCLUDE ANYTHING THAT IS INCLUDED IN RENT
- 1 Year Minimum
- Rent: $4,200
- Deposit: $4,800
- Credit / Background Check Required
- Garbage (Included)
APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application
INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300
VISIT OUR WEBSITE
- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
FAQ’S (IF APPLICABLE)
- Pets OK | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application
DRE#00365928
(RLNE5820442)