2837 Holland Street Available 06/28/20 Beautiful ranch style home! | 2837 Holland St, San Mateo - Great neighborhood, walk to Norfolk Shops, schools and Transportation! Close to Freeway Access.



AVAILABILITY

- June 28, 2020

- Tours by Appointment Only

- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants



PROPERTY FEATURES

- 3 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathroom

- Front and Back Yard

- Patio

- Garage

- Laundry / coin-op



CONVENIENTLY LOCATED

- Near Marina Plaza Shopping Center

- Easy Access to Highway 1010

- Close to Kaiser Permanente, Whole Foods Market, Crunch Fitness, Gas Station, Car Wash and many other businesses.



LEASE TERMS = INCLUDE ANYTHING THAT IS INCLUDED IN RENT

- 1 Year Minimum

- Rent: $4,200

- Deposit: $4,800

- Credit / Background Check Required

- Garbage (Included)



APPLICATION FEE:

- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo

- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult

- Each adult must fill out an application



INTERESTED?

- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300



VISIT OUR WEBSITE

- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com



FAQ’S (IF APPLICABLE)

- Pets OK | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application



