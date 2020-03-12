All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like Village Square at San Elijo Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
Village Square at San Elijo Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

Village Square at San Elijo Hills

1261 San Elijo Road · (760) 809-4412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1261 San Elijo Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $3195 · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1647 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom + street front office live/work town home located in San Elijo Hills. It is highly upgraded with granite throughout, custom paint, crown moulding washer/ dryer, refrigerator, 2 car garage, and beautiful view of the park. Walking distance to grocery restaurants, shopping and more. Walking distance to San Elijo Elementary and Middle School.
This separate street front office can be used as a third bedroom or as a business space with it's own street front entrance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5086551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Square at San Elijo Hills have any available units?
Village Square at San Elijo Hills has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Square at San Elijo Hills have?
Some of Village Square at San Elijo Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Square at San Elijo Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Village Square at San Elijo Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Square at San Elijo Hills pet-friendly?
No, Village Square at San Elijo Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does Village Square at San Elijo Hills offer parking?
Yes, Village Square at San Elijo Hills does offer parking.
Does Village Square at San Elijo Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village Square at San Elijo Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Square at San Elijo Hills have a pool?
No, Village Square at San Elijo Hills does not have a pool.
Does Village Square at San Elijo Hills have accessible units?
No, Village Square at San Elijo Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Village Square at San Elijo Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Square at San Elijo Hills has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Village Square at San Elijo Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity