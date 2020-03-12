Village Square at San Elijo Hills

Amenities

This is an absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom + street front office live/work town home located in San Elijo Hills. It is highly upgraded with granite throughout, custom paint, crown moulding washer/ dryer, refrigerator, 2 car garage, and beautiful view of the park. Walking distance to grocery restaurants, shopping and more. Walking distance to San Elijo Elementary and Middle School.

This separate street front office can be used as a third bedroom or as a business space with it's own street front entrance.



No Pets Allowed



