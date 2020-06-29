962 Idyllwild Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home in San Elijo Hills with panoramic ocean and mountain views of the surrounding hills. The home features 5 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms with more than 4200 sf including one bedroom suite on the ground floor for your in-laws or guests. Enjoy peaceful ocean views from multiple rooms - including master suite, great room, loft, and breakfast nook. This home also features a downstairs bedroom and bath plus optional room/office. Kitchen is an entertainer delight with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas range. Private balcony off master suite offers beautiful views of canyon and ocean. Tenants pays all utilities.



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,699, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,699, Available 2/29/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.