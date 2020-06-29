962 Idyllwild Way

Amenities
Beautiful Home in San Elijo Hills with panoramic ocean and mountain views of the surrounding hills. The home features 5 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms with more than 4200 sf including one bedroom suite on the ground floor for your in-laws or guests. Enjoy peaceful ocean views from multiple rooms - including master suite, great room, loft, and breakfast nook. This home also features a downstairs bedroom and bath plus optional room/office. Kitchen is an entertainer delight with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas range. Private balcony off master suite offers beautiful views of canyon and ocean. Tenants pays all utilities.
Rental Terms: Rent: $4,699, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,699, Available 2/29/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.