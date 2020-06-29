All apartments in San Marcos
San Marcos, CA
962 Idyllwild Way
962 Idyllwild Way

962 Idyllwild Way · No Longer Available
Location

962 Idyllwild Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in San Elijo Hills with panoramic ocean and mountain views of the surrounding hills. The home features 5 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms with more than 4200 sf including one bedroom suite on the ground floor for your in-laws or guests. Enjoy peaceful ocean views from multiple rooms - including master suite, great room, loft, and breakfast nook. This home also features a downstairs bedroom and bath plus optional room/office. Kitchen is an entertainer delight with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas range. Private balcony off master suite offers beautiful views of canyon and ocean. Tenants pays all utilities.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,699, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,699, Available 2/29/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 Idyllwild Way have any available units?
962 Idyllwild Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 962 Idyllwild Way have?
Some of 962 Idyllwild Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 Idyllwild Way currently offering any rent specials?
962 Idyllwild Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 Idyllwild Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 962 Idyllwild Way is pet friendly.
Does 962 Idyllwild Way offer parking?
No, 962 Idyllwild Way does not offer parking.
Does 962 Idyllwild Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 Idyllwild Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 Idyllwild Way have a pool?
No, 962 Idyllwild Way does not have a pool.
Does 962 Idyllwild Way have accessible units?
No, 962 Idyllwild Way does not have accessible units.
Does 962 Idyllwild Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 Idyllwild Way does not have units with dishwashers.

