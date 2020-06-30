All apartments in San Marcos
961 Stoneridge Way

961 Stoneridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

961 Stoneridge Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Upgraded San Marcos 5 Bedroom Home with Big Views in Stone Canyon - Beautifully Upgraded Home with Big Views and in a great location in Stone Canyon San Marcos. 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 3485 square feet, a large 3 car garage, big fenced backyard with green yard, fire pit, covered patio and more views. This home is upgraded throughout, it has a highly upgraded kitchen, floors, window coverings and fixtures. It has a full bedroom and bath downstairs, 4 bedrooms and spacious laundry room upstairs. The master suite is very spacious with large balcony the entire width of the house with views over San Marcos, CSSM and mountains off to the North. Home is in pristine condition and sits high above San Marcos Restaurant Row in the gated community of Stone Canyon. Contact Patrick at 760-295-2900.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4961659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Stoneridge Way have any available units?
961 Stoneridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 961 Stoneridge Way have?
Some of 961 Stoneridge Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Stoneridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
961 Stoneridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Stoneridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 961 Stoneridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 961 Stoneridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 961 Stoneridge Way offers parking.
Does 961 Stoneridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Stoneridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Stoneridge Way have a pool?
No, 961 Stoneridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 961 Stoneridge Way have accessible units?
No, 961 Stoneridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Stoneridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 Stoneridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
