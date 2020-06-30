961 Stoneridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully Upgraded San Marcos 5 Bedroom Home with Big Views in Stone Canyon - Beautifully Upgraded Home with Big Views and in a great location in Stone Canyon San Marcos. 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 3485 square feet, a large 3 car garage, big fenced backyard with green yard, fire pit, covered patio and more views. This home is upgraded throughout, it has a highly upgraded kitchen, floors, window coverings and fixtures. It has a full bedroom and bath downstairs, 4 bedrooms and spacious laundry room upstairs. The master suite is very spacious with large balcony the entire width of the house with views over San Marcos, CSSM and mountains off to the North. Home is in pristine condition and sits high above San Marcos Restaurant Row in the gated community of Stone Canyon. Contact Patrick at 760-295-2900.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4961659)