Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

893 Via La Venta Available 01/17/20 Upgraded Executive Home in Rancho Santalina - Beautiful two-story home on a quiet cul-de-sac with canyon views in the Rancho Santalina Community.



This 3 bedroom home was built in 2007 and offers a large loft which can be used for a home office or play area. The spacious floor-plan includes 2,479 sq. ft. of living space with a large living room and upgraded kitchen.



The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. washer and dryer are included in the rental price. The master suite is spacious and has wonderful views. The master bath is bright and open with a huge walk-in closet.



The backyard has a large grass area that is very manageable to maintain. The house is very energy efficient because of the newer build. It has dual pane windows throughout and an attic fan that keeps the temperature consistent.



Pets allowed with owner approval

One year lease minimum

Tenant pays all utilities



Currently, tenant occupied

Showings begin January 4th

Property is available for move-in January 6th



Please call (760)736-3600 to schedule a showing.



