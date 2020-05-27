All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 893 Via La Venta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
893 Via La Venta
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

893 Via La Venta

893 Via La Venta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

893 Via La Venta, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
893 Via La Venta Available 01/17/20 Upgraded Executive Home in Rancho Santalina - Beautiful two-story home on a quiet cul-de-sac with canyon views in the Rancho Santalina Community.

This 3 bedroom home was built in 2007 and offers a large loft which can be used for a home office or play area. The spacious floor-plan includes 2,479 sq. ft. of living space with a large living room and upgraded kitchen.

The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. washer and dryer are included in the rental price. The master suite is spacious and has wonderful views. The master bath is bright and open with a huge walk-in closet.

The backyard has a large grass area that is very manageable to maintain. The house is very energy efficient because of the newer build. It has dual pane windows throughout and an attic fan that keeps the temperature consistent.

Pets allowed with owner approval
One year lease minimum
Tenant pays all utilities

Currently, tenant occupied
Showings begin January 4th
Property is available for move-in January 6th

Please call (760)736-3600 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5425906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 893 Via La Venta have any available units?
893 Via La Venta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 893 Via La Venta have?
Some of 893 Via La Venta's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 893 Via La Venta currently offering any rent specials?
893 Via La Venta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 893 Via La Venta pet-friendly?
Yes, 893 Via La Venta is pet friendly.
Does 893 Via La Venta offer parking?
No, 893 Via La Venta does not offer parking.
Does 893 Via La Venta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 893 Via La Venta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 893 Via La Venta have a pool?
No, 893 Via La Venta does not have a pool.
Does 893 Via La Venta have accessible units?
No, 893 Via La Venta does not have accessible units.
Does 893 Via La Venta have units with dishwashers?
No, 893 Via La Venta does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego