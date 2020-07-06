Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry putting green

840 Via Barquero Available 12/16/19 Stunning View Home a-top Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos - This gorgeous, highly updated executive home is located far a-top Santa Fe Hills and overs breathtaking views sweeping across San Marcos and even a peek Ocean View from the Master Bedroom.



The home is highlighted by a custom kitchen with sit-at island and abundant counter space and storage. The granite counter-tops and upgraded dark wood cabinetry provide a warm and welcoming feeling. Thre is a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs.



The floorplan is wonderful for entertaining, with large open rooms downstairs leading to the low maintenance and highly efficient backyard. Complete with a raised patio area to enjoy the beautiful sunsets and a custom putting green for fun and practice.



Upstairs is a large loft area for a game room or offices. The flooring is also laminated wood throughout the home for easy cleaning. The master suite takes advantage of the distant South-West views from both the bedroom and bathroom. Dual oversized walk-in closets complete the ensuite.



The remaining three bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs and each bedroom is a generous size. Laundry hook-ups are available in the laundry room located in the hallway between the guest bedrooms The laundry room also has ample storage, a countertop and sink.



The home will be available beginning December 15th and showings will commence November 20th.

Please contact our office to schedule a private showing at (760)736-3600.



Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Sewer, and Solar (approx $45/ month)



No Pets Preferred

No Smoking

One year lease term



