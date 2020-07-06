All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

840 Via Barquero

840 Via Barquero · No Longer Available
Location

840 Via Barquero, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
putting green
840 Via Barquero Available 12/16/19 Stunning View Home a-top Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos - This gorgeous, highly updated executive home is located far a-top Santa Fe Hills and overs breathtaking views sweeping across San Marcos and even a peek Ocean View from the Master Bedroom.

The home is highlighted by a custom kitchen with sit-at island and abundant counter space and storage. The granite counter-tops and upgraded dark wood cabinetry provide a warm and welcoming feeling. Thre is a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs.

The floorplan is wonderful for entertaining, with large open rooms downstairs leading to the low maintenance and highly efficient backyard. Complete with a raised patio area to enjoy the beautiful sunsets and a custom putting green for fun and practice.

Upstairs is a large loft area for a game room or offices. The flooring is also laminated wood throughout the home for easy cleaning. The master suite takes advantage of the distant South-West views from both the bedroom and bathroom. Dual oversized walk-in closets complete the ensuite.

The remaining three bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs and each bedroom is a generous size. Laundry hook-ups are available in the laundry room located in the hallway between the guest bedrooms The laundry room also has ample storage, a countertop and sink.

The home will be available beginning December 15th and showings will commence November 20th.
Please contact our office to schedule a private showing at (760)736-3600.

Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Sewer, and Solar (approx $45/ month)

No Pets Preferred
No Smoking
One year lease term

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4340603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Via Barquero have any available units?
840 Via Barquero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 Via Barquero have?
Some of 840 Via Barquero's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Via Barquero currently offering any rent specials?
840 Via Barquero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Via Barquero pet-friendly?
No, 840 Via Barquero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 840 Via Barquero offer parking?
No, 840 Via Barquero does not offer parking.
Does 840 Via Barquero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Via Barquero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Via Barquero have a pool?
No, 840 Via Barquero does not have a pool.
Does 840 Via Barquero have accessible units?
No, 840 Via Barquero does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Via Barquero have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Via Barquero does not have units with dishwashers.

