Amenities

w/d hookup dogs allowed fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

3BD 2BA House in San Marcos - Large Fenced Yard - **COMING SOON**

3BD 2BA 1428 sq. ft. House located in a quiet neighborhood of San Marcos, fresh paint, like new flooring and roof. This is a must see large open floor plan, living room offers fireplace and vaulted ceilings, close to the 78, Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and more....

Large fenced yard and washer/dryer hook ups.



(RLNE3987787)