813 Applewilde Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Beautiful San Marcos home with May move-in. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a renovated 1,630 sq ft gem in a highly sought after neighborhood near Restaurant Row in San Marcos. There are hardwood floors throughout the living area and carpets in the bedrooms. Updated kitchen has a gas range with Even Heat convection oven and Kitchen Aid appliances.



Home is within walking distance of Discovery Elementary, Discovery Lake and multiple parks. Easy access to walking/running trails. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis with breed restrictions and additional pet deposit. Home does not have central air but gets great breezes throughout the day. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, BBQ island, fire pit and outdoor patio furniture included for use. Drive by only. Do not disturb current tenants. To schedule a future showing, EMAIL or TEXT Laurie at 760-637-1846 and mention you are interested in the Applewilde property.