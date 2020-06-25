All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 813 Applewilde Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
813 Applewilde Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:50 AM

813 Applewilde Dr

813 Applewilde Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

813 Applewilde Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Beautiful San Marcos home with May move-in. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a renovated 1,630 sq ft gem in a highly sought after neighborhood near Restaurant Row in San Marcos. There are hardwood floors throughout the living area and carpets in the bedrooms. Updated kitchen has a gas range with Even Heat convection oven and Kitchen Aid appliances.

Home is within walking distance of Discovery Elementary, Discovery Lake and multiple parks. Easy access to walking/running trails. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis with breed restrictions and additional pet deposit. Home does not have central air but gets great breezes throughout the day. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, BBQ island, fire pit and outdoor patio furniture included for use. Drive by only. Do not disturb current tenants. To schedule a future showing, EMAIL or TEXT Laurie at 760-637-1846 and mention you are interested in the Applewilde property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Applewilde Dr have any available units?
813 Applewilde Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Applewilde Dr have?
Some of 813 Applewilde Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Applewilde Dr currently offering any rent specials?
813 Applewilde Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Applewilde Dr pet-friendly?
No, 813 Applewilde Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 813 Applewilde Dr offer parking?
No, 813 Applewilde Dr does not offer parking.
Does 813 Applewilde Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 Applewilde Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Applewilde Dr have a pool?
No, 813 Applewilde Dr does not have a pool.
Does 813 Applewilde Dr have accessible units?
No, 813 Applewilde Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Applewilde Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Applewilde Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego