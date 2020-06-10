All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

768 Hatfield Dr

768 Hatfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

768 Hatfield Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Wonderful Dual Master Condo in the Coronado Ranch Community!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Your new home is located within the fabulous Coronado Ranch Community. The Community features a sparkling pool/spa, fitness center and tot lot! This wonderful home greets you with an open floor plan, dual master suites and freshly painted neutral color walls! No need to worry about appliances all are included! All brand new carpet, and all new brand new window coverings. Located near shopping, restaurants and the University, makes this home ideally located. Call today to schedule your showing!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,625.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Gated Property
Community Playground
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Family Room
Balcony
Tri- Level
Dining Area
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Drapes
Faux Wood Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary: Discovery Elementary
Middle School: Woodland Park Middle
High School: Mission Hills
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/768-Hatfield-Drive-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1420/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5150769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

