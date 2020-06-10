768 Hatfield Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Wonderful Dual Master Condo in the Coronado Ranch Community!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Your new home is located within the fabulous Coronado Ranch Community. The Community features a sparkling pool/spa, fitness center and tot lot! This wonderful home greets you with an open floor plan, dual master suites and freshly painted neutral color walls! No need to worry about appliances all are included! All brand new carpet, and all new brand new window coverings. Located near shopping, restaurants and the University, makes this home ideally located. Call today to schedule your showing!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,625.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Easy Freeway Access

Gated Property

Community Playground

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove

Microwave

Family Room

Balcony

Tri- Level

Dining Area

Upgraded Carpeting

Tile Flooring

Washer/ Dryer

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Home Owners Assoc.

Drapes

Faux Wood Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary: Discovery Elementary

Middle School: Woodland Park Middle

High School: Mission Hills

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/768-Hatfield-Drive-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1420/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5150769)