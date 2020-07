Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Tri-Level townhome in San Marcos, walk to California State University, San Marcos, public transportation and easy access to freeway and shopping centers. This spacious townhome is in excellent condition. - It will be available after June 1st - Monthly rent $2,600 - $2,600 deposit - 1 year lease continues month to month afterwards.