Welcome to the desirable gated community of Corte Bella in Coronado Ranch. This spacious floor plan features two master suites on the top floor plus a bedroom and full bath on the main floor. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large island, recessed and pendant lighting, and is open to the living room for ease in entertaining. Take in the peaceful views while relaxing on the private balcony off the living/dining area. Resort amenities Pool/Spa/BBQ/Gym