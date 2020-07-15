All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 701 Leeward Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
701 Leeward Ave.
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

701 Leeward Ave.

701 Leeward Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

701 Leeward Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Private San Elijo Home, Spa & Gas Fire Pit, Close to Schools - 4 Bedroom Plus Bonus Room
2 Bathroom
3 Car garage
2,999 square feet

Don't miss out on this rare property. This home is located on the corner lot.
Attached two car garage with a side third car garage for extra storage. Large open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a walk in pantry. Master bedroom has a walk in closet with balcony. The laundry room has a deep sink. Large back yard with spa, outside gas fire pit, built in BBQ area and mini fridge overlooking to hills of San Elijo. Alarm System available to set up. Spa & landscape maintenance included.

Owner will use detached garage to store personal belongings.

This property is professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Call Sarah Bissell 760-613-8989 to schedule a showing!
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE4484875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Leeward Ave. have any available units?
701 Leeward Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Leeward Ave. have?
Some of 701 Leeward Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Leeward Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
701 Leeward Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Leeward Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Leeward Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 701 Leeward Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 701 Leeward Ave. offers parking.
Does 701 Leeward Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Leeward Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Leeward Ave. have a pool?
No, 701 Leeward Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 701 Leeward Ave. have accessible units?
No, 701 Leeward Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Leeward Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Leeward Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego