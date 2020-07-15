701 Leeward Ave.

Amenities

Private San Elijo Home, Spa & Gas Fire Pit, Close to Schools - 4 Bedroom Plus Bonus Room

2 Bathroom

3 Car garage

2,999 square feet



Don't miss out on this rare property. This home is located on the corner lot.

Attached two car garage with a side third car garage for extra storage. Large open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a walk in pantry. Master bedroom has a walk in closet with balcony. The laundry room has a deep sink. Large back yard with spa, outside gas fire pit, built in BBQ area and mini fridge overlooking to hills of San Elijo. Alarm System available to set up. Spa & landscape maintenance included.



Owner will use detached garage to store personal belongings.



This property is professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.

Call Sarah Bissell 760-613-8989 to schedule a showing!

Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



