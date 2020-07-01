All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

654 Hatfield Dr

654 Hatfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

654 Hatfield Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
TownHouse for Rent
654 Hatfield
San Marcos CA 92078

3 Bedrooms (Dual Master Bedrooms)

3.5 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage Plus Parking Spot

1900 sq. ft.
Walk in Closets in Both Master Bedrooms
Central Air Conditioning
Gated Community, Pool, Spa, Park, Gym

Fridge, Washer & Dryer Included

Pets On Approval

Dual Sinks and Dual Walk In Closets

Professionally rented by Squared Away Real Estate

This is a big, open floor plan home end unit for rent. The home has Dual Master Bedrooms both on different Floors of the Home and each have their own Bathroom in the bedroom and walk in closet. All 3 bedrooms are on different levels of the home. The third bedroom also has its own bathroom. The upgraded Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking with the huge island and massive pantry. The living room is huge with grand high ceilings and is big enough for any size furniture and giant TV. The Complex has Amazing Amenities with a Pool, Spa, Park, Gym, BBQ, Gated, Clubhouse, and Fire Pit. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Pantry, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Living, Grand High Ceilings, and Central Air Conditioning & Heat. The house is near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
squaredawayrentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Hatfield Dr have any available units?
654 Hatfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 Hatfield Dr have?
Some of 654 Hatfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Hatfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
654 Hatfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Hatfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 Hatfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 654 Hatfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 654 Hatfield Dr offers parking.
Does 654 Hatfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 654 Hatfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Hatfield Dr have a pool?
Yes, 654 Hatfield Dr has a pool.
Does 654 Hatfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 654 Hatfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Hatfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 654 Hatfield Dr has units with dishwashers.

