654 Hatfield Dr

TownHouse for Rent

654 Hatfield

San Marcos CA 92078



3 Bedrooms (Dual Master Bedrooms)



3.5 Bathrooms



2 Car Garage Plus Parking Spot



1900 sq. ft.

Walk in Closets in Both Master Bedrooms

Central Air Conditioning

Gated Community, Pool, Spa, Park, Gym



Fridge, Washer & Dryer Included



Pets On Approval



Dual Sinks and Dual Walk In Closets



Professionally rented by Squared Away Real Estate



This is a big, open floor plan home end unit for rent. The home has Dual Master Bedrooms both on different Floors of the Home and each have their own Bathroom in the bedroom and walk in closet. All 3 bedrooms are on different levels of the home. The third bedroom also has its own bathroom. The upgraded Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking with the huge island and massive pantry. The living room is huge with grand high ceilings and is big enough for any size furniture and giant TV. The Complex has Amazing Amenities with a Pool, Spa, Park, Gym, BBQ, Gated, Clubhouse, and Fire Pit. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Pantry, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Living, Grand High Ceilings, and Central Air Conditioning & Heat. The house is near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-525-6893

Text me for the Fastest Response

squaredawayrentals@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi