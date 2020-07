Amenities

• Great family home in a gated community near CSUSM. One bedroom downstairs with a full bath and 4 bedrooms upstairs. The first floor has living room and family room, formal dining and breakfast area. Huge master suite with his/her sinks, shower and walk-in closet. Quiet location yet close to freeway 78, schools, shopping center and restaurants. Available in the beginning of Aug., 2020. -Washer and Dryer -Fireplace -Air conditioner -Dishwasher -Laundry room -Microwave