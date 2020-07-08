All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

563 Rush Drive

563 Rush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

563 Rush Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful & Spacious Home Located in Private Gated Community - Welcome Home!
This beautiful 4 bed + a loft and 3 bath home in the Buenavida Community has everything you've been looking for and more. Award-winning schools, brilliant location close to the brand new Block C development, and the new Rancho Tesoro housing development near Twin Oaks Valley Road. The location is close to shopping, schools, hiking trails, and Discovery Lake!

Enter through your own private gated courtyard with driveway parking and a split three-car garage with plenty of storage. The front entry has custom tile and opens to soaring vaulted ceilings and a beautiful fireplace.

The home has a large bedroom and full bathroom on the first level, along with a spacious open kitchen, dining room/ formal living room, and sliding glass doors leading to your backyard.

The upstairs loft is perfect for an office or playroom and is located just off the master suite. The master has an abundance of natural light, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a separate glass-enclosed shower.

Additional features include gated community, AC, a built-in outdoor BBQ, 3 car garage, Jack & Jill style bathroom, and a fenced yard.

Gardener provided
Tenant pays all other utilities
No pets
1-year lease minimum
No co-signers
Refrigerator, washer, and dryer not included with the property

Call today to schedule your virtual tour (760)736-3600

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4185602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 563 Rush Drive have any available units?
563 Rush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 563 Rush Drive have?
Some of 563 Rush Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 563 Rush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
563 Rush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 563 Rush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 563 Rush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 563 Rush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 563 Rush Drive offers parking.
Does 563 Rush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 563 Rush Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 563 Rush Drive have a pool?
No, 563 Rush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 563 Rush Drive have accessible units?
No, 563 Rush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 563 Rush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 563 Rush Drive has units with dishwashers.

