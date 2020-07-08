563 Rush Drive

Amenities
Beautiful & Spacious Home Located in Private Gated Community - Welcome Home!
This beautiful 4 bed + a loft and 3 bath home in the Buenavida Community has everything you've been looking for and more. Award-winning schools, brilliant location close to the brand new Block C development, and the new Rancho Tesoro housing development near Twin Oaks Valley Road. The location is close to shopping, schools, hiking trails, and Discovery Lake!
Enter through your own private gated courtyard with driveway parking and a split three-car garage with plenty of storage. The front entry has custom tile and opens to soaring vaulted ceilings and a beautiful fireplace.
The home has a large bedroom and full bathroom on the first level, along with a spacious open kitchen, dining room/ formal living room, and sliding glass doors leading to your backyard.
The upstairs loft is perfect for an office or playroom and is located just off the master suite. The master has an abundance of natural light, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a separate glass-enclosed shower.
Additional features include gated community, AC, a built-in outdoor BBQ, 3 car garage, Jack & Jill style bathroom, and a fenced yard.
Gardener provided
Tenant pays all other utilities
No pets
1-year lease minimum
No co-signers
Refrigerator, washer, and dryer not included with the property
(RLNE4185602)