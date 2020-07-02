522 Creeknettle Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully upgraded home in the highly desirable Discovery Hills neighborhood. This home has lots of natural light and a wide open floor plan with high ceilings in the main living area. Home has a half bath downstairs along with office/additional room downstairs. Private patio with fireplace and bistro lights is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful master bathroom with pebble flooring and central A/C.