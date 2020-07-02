All apartments in San Marcos
522 Creeknettle Rd.

522 Creeknettle Road · No Longer Available
Location

522 Creeknettle Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Beautifully upgraded home in the highly desirable Discovery Hills neighborhood. This home has lots of natural light and a wide open floor plan with high ceilings in the main living area. Home has a half bath downstairs along with office/additional room downstairs. Private patio with fireplace and bistro lights is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful master bathroom with pebble flooring and central A/C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Creeknettle Rd. have any available units?
522 Creeknettle Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Creeknettle Rd. have?
Some of 522 Creeknettle Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Creeknettle Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
522 Creeknettle Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Creeknettle Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 522 Creeknettle Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 522 Creeknettle Rd. offer parking?
No, 522 Creeknettle Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 522 Creeknettle Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Creeknettle Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Creeknettle Rd. have a pool?
No, 522 Creeknettle Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 522 Creeknettle Rd. have accessible units?
No, 522 Creeknettle Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Creeknettle Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Creeknettle Rd. has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

