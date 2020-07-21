Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Updated condo in San Marcos Ready for Move In! 512 Debra Place - Available NOW!



Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in Lake Park Villas features granite counter tops in kitchen, laminate flooring, and air conditioning! Home will include small back patio with small storage closet, as well as trash and water utilities paid! Coin operated laundry onsite. Owner will even consider 1 small pet (25lbs max) upon approval of the breed and with an additional $500 deposit. Carport parking for two vehicles parked tandem. Both bedrooms are located on second level.



Enjoy a community pool, easy access to freeways, and a short drive to both Palomar College and Cal State San Marcos. Walking distance to shopping centers and San Marcos High School.



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,085.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



