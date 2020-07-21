All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

512 DEBRA PLACE

512 Debra Place · No Longer Available
Location

512 Debra Place, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated condo in San Marcos Ready for Move In! 512 Debra Place - Available NOW!

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in Lake Park Villas features granite counter tops in kitchen, laminate flooring, and air conditioning! Home will include small back patio with small storage closet, as well as trash and water utilities paid! Coin operated laundry onsite. Owner will even consider 1 small pet (25lbs max) upon approval of the breed and with an additional $500 deposit. Carport parking for two vehicles parked tandem. Both bedrooms are located on second level.

Enjoy a community pool, easy access to freeways, and a short drive to both Palomar College and Cal State San Marcos. Walking distance to shopping centers and San Marcos High School.

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,085.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE1853778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 DEBRA PLACE have any available units?
512 DEBRA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 DEBRA PLACE have?
Some of 512 DEBRA PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 DEBRA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
512 DEBRA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 DEBRA PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 DEBRA PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 512 DEBRA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 512 DEBRA PLACE offers parking.
Does 512 DEBRA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 DEBRA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 DEBRA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 512 DEBRA PLACE has a pool.
Does 512 DEBRA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 512 DEBRA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 512 DEBRA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 DEBRA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
