All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 467 Almond Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
467 Almond Rd.
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

467 Almond Rd.

467 Almond Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Village O
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

467 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
3BD/3BA Townhouse Near Cal-State San Marcos - - 3 Story Townhouse
- New Carpet & Paint
- Tile Floors
- Corian Counters
- 2 car garage
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Frig
- Gated community
- Community Pool
- Community Gym
- Close to CSUSM

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3387272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 Almond Rd. have any available units?
467 Almond Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 467 Almond Rd. have?
Some of 467 Almond Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 Almond Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
467 Almond Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 Almond Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 467 Almond Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 467 Almond Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 467 Almond Rd. offers parking.
Does 467 Almond Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 467 Almond Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 Almond Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 467 Almond Rd. has a pool.
Does 467 Almond Rd. have accessible units?
No, 467 Almond Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 467 Almond Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 467 Almond Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego