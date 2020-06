Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

- Newly built custom home with upgrades and custom finishes on 1.9 acres overlooking the San Marcos valley all the way to Catalina Island with ocean views. This gorgeous home features vaulted ceilings, balcony and endless sunset western views. The master retreat is located on the first floor and the other bedrooms are nicely situated upstairs connected by a mezzanine. Come see why this home is not like the rest and why you'll never want to leave!



