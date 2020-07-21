Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful Home In Gated Community In The Heart Of San Marcos - Address: 404 Paseo Del Concho San Marcos, CA 92078

Showing: Chris 760-992-3350

Available: 7/23/2019



Stunning home located in the exclusive gated community of Belleza! Huge living room with a fire place! Rooms are spacious and the Master Bedroom has an enormous walk in closet. Patio outside with a nice area to grow a garden.



Located near the 78 freeway and close to all major shopping centers. A small pet allowed with an additional pet fee



Come take a look at this gem today! !



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5047806)