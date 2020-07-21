All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:36 AM

404 Paseo Del Concho

404 Paseo Del Concho · No Longer Available
Location

404 Paseo Del Concho, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Home In Gated Community In The Heart Of San Marcos - Address: 404 Paseo Del Concho San Marcos, CA 92078
Showing: Chris 760-992-3350
Available: 7/23/2019

Stunning home located in the exclusive gated community of Belleza! Huge living room with a fire place! Rooms are spacious and the Master Bedroom has an enormous walk in closet. Patio outside with a nice area to grow a garden.

Located near the 78 freeway and close to all major shopping centers. A small pet allowed with an additional pet fee

Come take a look at this gem today! !

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5047806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Paseo Del Concho have any available units?
404 Paseo Del Concho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Paseo Del Concho have?
Some of 404 Paseo Del Concho's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Paseo Del Concho currently offering any rent specials?
404 Paseo Del Concho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Paseo Del Concho pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Paseo Del Concho is pet friendly.
Does 404 Paseo Del Concho offer parking?
No, 404 Paseo Del Concho does not offer parking.
Does 404 Paseo Del Concho have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Paseo Del Concho does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Paseo Del Concho have a pool?
No, 404 Paseo Del Concho does not have a pool.
Does 404 Paseo Del Concho have accessible units?
No, 404 Paseo Del Concho does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Paseo Del Concho have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Paseo Del Concho does not have units with dishwashers.
