372 Plateau Ave

3 bedroom Town home in gated Community close to 78, UCSM, and San Elijo - Large three bedroom, 2.5 bath 3-story town home with air conditioning and a 2 car garage in gated community off of Twin Oaks Valley Road in between UC San Marcos and San Elijo Hills. First bedroom/office is on the lower floor and two bedrooms each with en suite bathrooms are on the 3rd floor. Tile throughout living space on 2nd floor and in downstairs bedroom off of garage and front door entry. 1/2 bath and washer/dryer on 2nd floor with kitchen, dining area, and fireplace in the living room. 3rd floor has two carpeted bedrooms, two on-suite bathrooms. Large community pool, spa, gym and playground. parking for 2 cars in the garage. Additional parking is quite limited and requires permits.



Renter's Ins. required f. Washer/dryer provided on second floor in garage - tenant maintains, Refrigerator not included - tenant provides their own but negotiable with owner if tenant does not have one. Tenants pay all utilities. Cosigners accepted.



Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Washer/dryer included, not maintained or replaced by Owner. All utilities are tenant responsibility. 1 year lease.



