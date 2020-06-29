All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

372 Plateau Ave

372 Plateau Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

372 Plateau Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom Town home in gated Community close to 78, UCSM, and San Elijo - Large three bedroom, 2.5 bath 3-story town home with air conditioning and a 2 car garage in gated community off of Twin Oaks Valley Road in between UC San Marcos and San Elijo Hills. First bedroom/office is on the lower floor and two bedrooms each with en suite bathrooms are on the 3rd floor. Tile throughout living space on 2nd floor and in downstairs bedroom off of garage and front door entry. 1/2 bath and washer/dryer on 2nd floor with kitchen, dining area, and fireplace in the living room. 3rd floor has two carpeted bedrooms, two on-suite bathrooms. Large community pool, spa, gym and playground. parking for 2 cars in the garage. Additional parking is quite limited and requires permits.

No pets.

Renter's Ins. required f. Washer/dryer provided on second floor in garage - tenant maintains, Refrigerator not included - tenant provides their own but negotiable with owner if tenant does not have one. Tenants pay all utilities. Cosigners accepted.

Sorry, no pets. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Washer/dryer included, not maintained or replaced by Owner. All utilities are tenant responsibility. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4289378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 Plateau Ave have any available units?
372 Plateau Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 372 Plateau Ave have?
Some of 372 Plateau Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Plateau Ave currently offering any rent specials?
372 Plateau Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Plateau Ave pet-friendly?
No, 372 Plateau Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 372 Plateau Ave offer parking?
Yes, 372 Plateau Ave offers parking.
Does 372 Plateau Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 372 Plateau Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Plateau Ave have a pool?
Yes, 372 Plateau Ave has a pool.
Does 372 Plateau Ave have accessible units?
No, 372 Plateau Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Plateau Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 Plateau Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

