Last updated August 20 2019

354 Plateau Ave.

354 Plateau Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

354 Plateau Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 08/30/19 Madiera Townhome - Property Id: 145396

Spacious 2 BDRM / 2.5 BATH townhome includes a bonus room and is located in a private gated community. Featuring hardwood floors throughout an open floorplan, there is centralized A/C, full-size washer+dryer and attached 2-car garage.

Located in desirable San Marcos School District and zoned for Double Peak K-8. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Enjoy the quickly developing area near Cal State San Marcos University and easy access to 78 freeway.

Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, tot lot, fitness center, and lots of hiking trails.

Available for move-in beginning Friday, Aug 30. Seeking 1-year lease pending routine credit and background check. Small pets negotiable. Please reach out to explore scheduling a walk-through.
Property Id 145396

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

