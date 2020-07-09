354 Plateau Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Available 08/30/19 Madiera Townhome - 2019 - Property Id: 145396



Spacious 2 BDRM / 2.5 BATH townhome includes a bonus room and is located in a private gated community. Featuring hardwood floors throughout an open floorplan, there is centralized A/C, full-size washer+dryer and attached 2-car garage.



Located in desirable San Marcos School District and zoned for Double Peak K-8. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Enjoy the quickly developing area near Cal State San Marcos University and easy access to 78 freeway.



Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, tot lot, fitness center, and lots of hiking trails.



Available for move-in beginning Friday, Aug 30. Seeking 1-year lease pending routine credit and background check. Small pets negotiable. Please reach out to explore scheduling a walk-through.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145396p

Property Id 145396



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5084091)