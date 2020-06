Amenities

Call Ritu @8588773435 to view. Beautiful move-in ready town home in highly desirable gated community with views of the mountains, lush garden, and the pool. Hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of storage. Spacious one car garage. Newer in-unit Washer & Dryer. Clean, light, and bright! Perfect location; just minutes away from freeway, shopping, award winning schools like Double Peak, CSUSM, banks, recreation, restaurants. Best location in Campana` community!