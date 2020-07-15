Amenities
261 Trilogy Available 06/13/19 Ideal 2BR/2BA Condo in San Marcos with Great Amenities!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This lovely 2 Bedroom 2 bath home has just been freshly painted and fitted with nice carpet and a/c! It offers lots of natural light and very spacious bedrooms. Both bedrooms are located on the 2nd level at opposite ends of the home. All appliances are included, as well as a 1 car attached garage. The community offers a sparkling pool/spa and a tot lot. This home is in a prime location providing easy access to 78, 15 freeway, Cal State San Marcos, as well as shopping and restaurants. Call today to schedule your showing!!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,250.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning, Community Playground, Easy Freeway Access, Gated Property, Non-Smoking Property, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Living Room, 2 Story, Dining Area, Downstairs Laundry, Washer/ Dryer, Garage Laundry, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc.
PETS:
No Pets
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Double Peak
Middle School: Woodland Middle School
High School: Mission Hills High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/261-Trilogy-Street-San-Marcos-CA-92078-909/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE2163332)