Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

261 Trilogy

261 Trilogy Street · No Longer Available
Location

261 Trilogy Street, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
261 Trilogy Available 06/13/19 Ideal 2BR/2BA Condo in San Marcos with Great Amenities!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This lovely 2 Bedroom 2 bath home has just been freshly painted and fitted with nice carpet and a/c! It offers lots of natural light and very spacious bedrooms. Both bedrooms are located on the 2nd level at opposite ends of the home. All appliances are included, as well as a 1 car attached garage. The community offers a sparkling pool/spa and a tot lot. This home is in a prime location providing easy access to 78, 15 freeway, Cal State San Marcos, as well as shopping and restaurants. Call today to schedule your showing!!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,250.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning, Community Playground, Easy Freeway Access, Gated Property, Non-Smoking Property, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Living Room, 2 Story, Dining Area, Downstairs Laundry, Washer/ Dryer, Garage Laundry, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc.

PETS:
No Pets

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Double Peak
Middle School: Woodland Middle School
High School: Mission Hills High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/261-Trilogy-Street-San-Marcos-CA-92078-909/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2163332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Trilogy have any available units?
261 Trilogy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 Trilogy have?
Some of 261 Trilogy's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Trilogy currently offering any rent specials?
261 Trilogy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Trilogy pet-friendly?
Yes, 261 Trilogy is pet friendly.
Does 261 Trilogy offer parking?
Yes, 261 Trilogy offers parking.
Does 261 Trilogy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 Trilogy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Trilogy have a pool?
Yes, 261 Trilogy has a pool.
Does 261 Trilogy have accessible units?
No, 261 Trilogy does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Trilogy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 Trilogy has units with dishwashers.
