261 Trilogy Available 06/13/19 Ideal 2BR/2BA Condo in San Marcos with Great Amenities!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This lovely 2 Bedroom 2 bath home has just been freshly painted and fitted with nice carpet and a/c! It offers lots of natural light and very spacious bedrooms. Both bedrooms are located on the 2nd level at opposite ends of the home. All appliances are included, as well as a 1 car attached garage. The community offers a sparkling pool/spa and a tot lot. This home is in a prime location providing easy access to 78, 15 freeway, Cal State San Marcos, as well as shopping and restaurants. Call today to schedule your showing!!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,250.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning, Community Playground, Easy Freeway Access, Gated Property, Non-Smoking Property, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Living Room, 2 Story, Dining Area, Downstairs Laundry, Washer/ Dryer, Garage Laundry, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc.



PETS:

No Pets



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Double Peak

Middle School: Woodland Middle School

High School: Mission Hills High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/261-Trilogy-Street-San-Marcos-CA-92078-909/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



