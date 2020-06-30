All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 2346 Sentinel Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
2346 Sentinel Lane
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

2346 Sentinel Lane

2346 Sentinel Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2346 Sentinel Ln, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous Town Home in a Highly Desired Community of San Marcos! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/ca30d360ee/2346-sentinel-lane-san-marcos-ca-92078-2135?iframe
Or call 858-239-0600

This gorgeous town home is conveniently located between San Elijo Hills and La Costa, in the community of Magnolia at Old Creek. This rarely available home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, is approximately 1,428 square feet, and is in move in ready condition!. The charming living room flows into the dining area and has a private balcony that creates a great space for entertaining. You will enjoy the granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer and dryer, breakfast bar and beautiful cabinetry. In addition to the 3 bedrooms, this home has an extra room that can be used as an office or work space. The community offers a spa, pool, playground, and BBQ area. This very small exclusive complex is near Hwy 5 and Hwy 78 for an easy commute. The beach is only minutes away and there are nearby schools, upscale shopping, parks, theaters, biking and walking trails.Water is included. Small pets considered with prior approval from the owner. No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information on this lovely home.

Cal- BRE# 01859951

(RLNE3868136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 Sentinel Lane have any available units?
2346 Sentinel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2346 Sentinel Lane have?
Some of 2346 Sentinel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346 Sentinel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2346 Sentinel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 Sentinel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2346 Sentinel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2346 Sentinel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2346 Sentinel Lane offers parking.
Does 2346 Sentinel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2346 Sentinel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 Sentinel Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2346 Sentinel Lane has a pool.
Does 2346 Sentinel Lane have accessible units?
No, 2346 Sentinel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 Sentinel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2346 Sentinel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego