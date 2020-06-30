2346 Sentinel Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

This gorgeous town home is conveniently located between San Elijo Hills and La Costa, in the community of Magnolia at Old Creek. This rarely available home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, is approximately 1,428 square feet, and is in move in ready condition!. The charming living room flows into the dining area and has a private balcony that creates a great space for entertaining. You will enjoy the granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer and dryer, breakfast bar and beautiful cabinetry. In addition to the 3 bedrooms, this home has an extra room that can be used as an office or work space. The community offers a spa, pool, playground, and BBQ area. This very small exclusive complex is near Hwy 5 and Hwy 78 for an easy commute. The beach is only minutes away and there are nearby schools, upscale shopping, parks, theaters, biking and walking trails.Water is included. Small pets considered with prior approval from the owner. No smoking, please.



(RLNE3868136)