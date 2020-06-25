Amenities
Newer condo 3bd/2.5bath, attached garage 1201 sqft - Property Id: 118567
! AVAILABLE for immediate occupancy !
Location: 2180 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA - near San Elijo Hills
To tour: Text or call 760-845-9883
BEAUTIFUL, luxurious condo. Great location, safe!!!
Ground level tour at http://youtu.be/HxjBOEEmDH4
Downstairs tour at http://youtu.be/RL_pWsF_K8I
Upstairs tour at http://youtu.be/eGafm-b8ZgE
- Built in 2012; Like new condition
- 1201 sq. ft.
- Immaculate, new paint, carpet cleaned
- 3 bed, 2.5 bath, deck
- 2 car attached garage
- Granite countertop in kitchen, marble counters in bathrooms
- Wood floors in living space, Tile in baths, Carpet for bedrooms
- Stainless steel appliances
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Central heating, A/C
- Wired for internet in every room
- Community swimming pool, spa, and BBQ.
Schools (www.smusd.org) : Carrillo Elementary, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High School
Terms:
- Rent -$2550 per month
- Deposit - $2550
- Lease term - 12 month
- Application fee is $35 per adult residing in unit
- No pets, No smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118567
Property Id 118567
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4860306)