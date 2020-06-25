Amenities

Newer condo 3bd/2.5bath, attached garage 1201 sqft - Property Id: 118567



! AVAILABLE for immediate occupancy !

Location: 2180 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA - near San Elijo Hills

To tour: Text or call 760-845-9883



BEAUTIFUL, luxurious condo. Great location, safe!!!



Ground level tour at http://youtu.be/HxjBOEEmDH4

Downstairs tour at http://youtu.be/RL_pWsF_K8I

Upstairs tour at http://youtu.be/eGafm-b8ZgE



- Built in 2012; Like new condition

- 1201 sq. ft.

- Immaculate, new paint, carpet cleaned

- 3 bed, 2.5 bath, deck

- 2 car attached garage

- Granite countertop in kitchen, marble counters in bathrooms

- Wood floors in living space, Tile in baths, Carpet for bedrooms

- Stainless steel appliances

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Central heating, A/C

- Wired for internet in every room

- Community swimming pool, spa, and BBQ.



Schools (www.smusd.org) : Carrillo Elementary, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High School

Terms:

- Rent -$2550 per month

- Deposit - $2550

- Lease term - 12 month

- Application fee is $35 per adult residing in unit

- No pets, No smoking

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118567

No Pets Allowed



