Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

2180 Cosmo Way

Location

2180 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Newer condo 3bd/2.5bath, attached garage 1201 sqft - Property Id: 118567

! AVAILABLE for immediate occupancy !
Location: 2180 Cosmo Way, San Marcos CA - near San Elijo Hills
To tour: Text or call 760-845-9883

BEAUTIFUL, luxurious condo. Great location, safe!!!

Ground level tour at http://youtu.be/HxjBOEEmDH4
Downstairs tour at http://youtu.be/RL_pWsF_K8I
Upstairs tour at http://youtu.be/eGafm-b8ZgE

- Built in 2012; Like new condition
- 1201 sq. ft.
- Immaculate, new paint, carpet cleaned
- 3 bed, 2.5 bath, deck
- 2 car attached garage
- Granite countertop in kitchen, marble counters in bathrooms
- Wood floors in living space, Tile in baths, Carpet for bedrooms
- Stainless steel appliances
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Central heating, A/C
- Wired for internet in every room
- Community swimming pool, spa, and BBQ.

Schools (www.smusd.org) : Carrillo Elementary, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High School
Terms:
- Rent -$2550 per month
- Deposit - $2550
- Lease term - 12 month
- Application fee is $35 per adult residing in unit
- No pets, No smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118567
Property Id 118567

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4860306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2180 Cosmo Way have any available units?
2180 Cosmo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2180 Cosmo Way have?
Some of 2180 Cosmo Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2180 Cosmo Way currently offering any rent specials?
2180 Cosmo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2180 Cosmo Way pet-friendly?
No, 2180 Cosmo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 2180 Cosmo Way offer parking?
Yes, 2180 Cosmo Way offers parking.
Does 2180 Cosmo Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2180 Cosmo Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2180 Cosmo Way have a pool?
Yes, 2180 Cosmo Way has a pool.
Does 2180 Cosmo Way have accessible units?
No, 2180 Cosmo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2180 Cosmo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2180 Cosmo Way has units with dishwashers.
