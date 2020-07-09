All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 2159 Island Shore Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
2159 Island Shore Way
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

2159 Island Shore Way

2159 Island Shore Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2159 Island Shore Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Grand and Gorgeous 5BR Home in La Fuente Gated Community!! - Property Information
This wonderful home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, with 1 bed and bath downstairs! The kitchen is outfitted with all appliances and offers an abundant amount of counter and cabinet space. This home comes complete with a Washer and Dryer (gas dryer), that is located just off of the kitchen. There is a large pantry across from laundry room, with plenty of space for those trips to the grocery store! The master bedroom, along with 3 other bedrooms, is located upstairs. All are nice size rooms and offer ample closet space. Enjoy a nice peaceful breeze off of the master deck overlooking the valley below. This home is located in a gated community, and features a playground right around the corner! Gardener Included!

Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,750.

Pets
No Cats, Dog, Dog Under 45 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

Features
Air Conditioning, Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Evening Lights, Gated Property, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS-IS), Microwave, Cooktop, Gas Fireplace, Family Room, Downstairs Bedroom, Balcony, Living Room, Eat in kitchen, Dining Area, 2 Story, Patio, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Gas Laundry, Washer/ Dryer (AS-IS), 2 Car Garage, Home Owners Assoc., Gardener included, Greenbelt View, Drapes, Faux Wood Blinds, Fenced yard

Schools
Elementary School: Carrillo Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2159-Island-Shore-Way-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1322/

Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

(RLNE4062533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 Island Shore Way have any available units?
2159 Island Shore Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2159 Island Shore Way have?
Some of 2159 Island Shore Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 Island Shore Way currently offering any rent specials?
2159 Island Shore Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 Island Shore Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2159 Island Shore Way is pet friendly.
Does 2159 Island Shore Way offer parking?
Yes, 2159 Island Shore Way offers parking.
Does 2159 Island Shore Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2159 Island Shore Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 Island Shore Way have a pool?
No, 2159 Island Shore Way does not have a pool.
Does 2159 Island Shore Way have accessible units?
No, 2159 Island Shore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 Island Shore Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2159 Island Shore Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego