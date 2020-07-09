2159 Island Shore Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Grand and Gorgeous 5BR Home in La Fuente Gated Community!! - Property Information

This wonderful home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, with 1 bed and bath downstairs! The kitchen is outfitted with all appliances and offers an abundant amount of counter and cabinet space. This home comes complete with a Washer and Dryer (gas dryer), that is located just off of the kitchen. There is a large pantry across from laundry room, with plenty of space for those trips to the grocery store! The master bedroom, along with 3 other bedrooms, is located upstairs. All are nice size rooms and offer ample closet space. Enjoy a nice peaceful breeze off of the master deck overlooking the valley below. This home is located in a gated community, and features a playground right around the corner! Gardener Included!



Required Income

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,750.



Pets

No Cats, Dog, Dog Under 45 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Features

Air Conditioning, Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Evening Lights, Gated Property, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS-IS), Microwave, Cooktop, Gas Fireplace, Family Room, Downstairs Bedroom, Balcony, Living Room, Eat in kitchen, Dining Area, 2 Story, Patio, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Gas Laundry, Washer/ Dryer (AS-IS), 2 Car Garage, Home Owners Assoc., Gardener included, Greenbelt View, Drapes, Faux Wood Blinds, Fenced yard



Schools

Elementary School: Carrillo Elementary

Middle School: San Elijo Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Link

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2159-Island-Shore-Way-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1322/



Contact Information

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



(RLNE4062533)