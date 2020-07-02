2147 Sea Island Place

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly playground

FAMILY HOME FOR RENT San Marcos/Carlsbad - Property Id: 254867



Location: Border of Carlsbad but in San Marcos, CA (off Rancho Santa Fe Road and Carlsbad Airport Road)

Beautiful two story home located in the prestigious community of Rancho Dorado, nestled into the hills of North County right on the border of Carlsbad and San Marcos. Four bedrooms (two with en-suite bathrooms), Master with huge retreat, the security of a quiet gated community and stunning canyon/ocean views make this a wonderful place to live. Tot lot inside gate. Award winning schools: Carrillo Elementary, San Elijo Middle, Newly rebuilt San Marcos High schools.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254867

Property Id 254867



(RLNE5763473)