All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 2147 Sea Island Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
2147 Sea Island Place
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2147 Sea Island Place

2147 Sea Island Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2147 Sea Island Place, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
FAMILY HOME FOR RENT San Marcos/Carlsbad - Property Id: 254867

Location: Border of Carlsbad but in San Marcos, CA (off Rancho Santa Fe Road and Carlsbad Airport Road)
Beautiful two story home located in the prestigious community of Rancho Dorado, nestled into the hills of North County right on the border of Carlsbad and San Marcos. Four bedrooms (two with en-suite bathrooms), Master with huge retreat, the security of a quiet gated community and stunning canyon/ocean views make this a wonderful place to live. Tot lot inside gate. Award winning schools: Carrillo Elementary, San Elijo Middle, Newly rebuilt San Marcos High schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254867
Property Id 254867

(RLNE5763473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2147 Sea Island Place have any available units?
2147 Sea Island Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2147 Sea Island Place have?
Some of 2147 Sea Island Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2147 Sea Island Place currently offering any rent specials?
2147 Sea Island Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 Sea Island Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2147 Sea Island Place is pet friendly.
Does 2147 Sea Island Place offer parking?
No, 2147 Sea Island Place does not offer parking.
Does 2147 Sea Island Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2147 Sea Island Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 Sea Island Place have a pool?
No, 2147 Sea Island Place does not have a pool.
Does 2147 Sea Island Place have accessible units?
No, 2147 Sea Island Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 Sea Island Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2147 Sea Island Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego