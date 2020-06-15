Amenities
1750 Morgans Avenue Available 07/20/20 Stunning Tri-Level Home in the Heart of San Elijo Hills!! - VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY!
This very attractive town-home is located in the Morgans Run community and a short distance to the charming shops of San Elijo. A winner with custom paint and plush high quality carpet!
You will love the open space of the first floor with gorgeous stone tiling throughout. The living room boasts a custom built-in entertainment center and large windows to draw in the bright sunshine.
The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and classic white cabinets with a large pantry for extra storage. With more window lighting and ceiling lights makes a great space for creating your culinary delights. Your dining area is adjacent with a lovely contemporary chandelier.
There is a half bath just before entering your generously large two car garage.
Your master bedroom suite is on the second floor and features a large closet, ceiling fan and bath suite. The bath suite has dual sinks and a water closet for privacy. The first guest bedroom is on the second floor as well and features a large mirrored closet.
For your convenience the laundry room is on the second floor and owner provided front-end loading washer and dryer.
The third floor offers a private spacious guest bedroom with a full bathroom. Great space that could also serve as a den/office.
This community offers a BBQ area, a pool and a hot tub! Miles of hiking trails just out your front door.
Renter's insurance required
(RLNE4650646)