San Marcos, CA
1750 Morgans Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1750 Morgans Avenue

1750 Morgans Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Morgans Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
1750 Morgans Avenue Available 07/20/20 Stunning Tri-Level Home in the Heart of San Elijo Hills!! - VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY!

This very attractive town-home is located in the Morgans Run community and a short distance to the charming shops of San Elijo. A winner with custom paint and plush high quality carpet!

You will love the open space of the first floor with gorgeous stone tiling throughout. The living room boasts a custom built-in entertainment center and large windows to draw in the bright sunshine.

The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and classic white cabinets with a large pantry for extra storage. With more window lighting and ceiling lights makes a great space for creating your culinary delights. Your dining area is adjacent with a lovely contemporary chandelier.

There is a half bath just before entering your generously large two car garage.

Your master bedroom suite is on the second floor and features a large closet, ceiling fan and bath suite. The bath suite has dual sinks and a water closet for privacy. The first guest bedroom is on the second floor as well and features a large mirrored closet.

For your convenience the laundry room is on the second floor and owner provided front-end loading washer and dryer.

The third floor offers a private spacious guest bedroom with a full bathroom. Great space that could also serve as a den/office.

This community offers a BBQ area, a pool and a hot tub! Miles of hiking trails just out your front door.

Renter's insurance required

(RLNE4650646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Morgans Avenue have any available units?
1750 Morgans Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 Morgans Avenue have?
Some of 1750 Morgans Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Morgans Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Morgans Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Morgans Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 Morgans Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1750 Morgans Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Morgans Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1750 Morgans Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Morgans Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Morgans Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1750 Morgans Avenue has a pool.
Does 1750 Morgans Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1750 Morgans Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Morgans Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 Morgans Avenue has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

