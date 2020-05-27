153 Johnston Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Two Bed and One Bath Duplex in San Marcos! - This cozy two bedroom duplex is located in the heart of San Marcos, just off San Marcos Blvd, close to shopping, schools, and restaurants, with quick access to the 78 freeway.



The home offers vinyl plank flooring throughout for easy cleaning, dual pane windows for sound suppression, and newer paint throughout the home. The quaint kitchen has multiple movable working counter stations and a gas range.



There is no AC and no fenced yard so we would prefer no pets.

Washer and dryer hookups in shared garage.



Owner pays water and sewer.

Tenant pays SDG&E, trash & is responsible for landscaping.



Call today to schedule a showing at (760)736-3600!



(RLNE3397102)