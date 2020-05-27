All apartments in San Marcos
153 Johnston Lane
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

153 Johnston Lane

153 Johnston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

153 Johnston Lane, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Two Bed and One Bath Duplex in San Marcos! - This cozy two bedroom duplex is located in the heart of San Marcos, just off San Marcos Blvd, close to shopping, schools, and restaurants, with quick access to the 78 freeway.

The home offers vinyl plank flooring throughout for easy cleaning, dual pane windows for sound suppression, and newer paint throughout the home. The quaint kitchen has multiple movable working counter stations and a gas range.

There is no AC and no fenced yard so we would prefer no pets.
Washer and dryer hookups in shared garage.

Owner pays water and sewer.
Tenant pays SDG&E, trash & is responsible for landscaping.

Call today to schedule a showing at (760)736-3600!

(RLNE3397102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Johnston Lane have any available units?
153 Johnston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 153 Johnston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
153 Johnston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Johnston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 153 Johnston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 153 Johnston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 153 Johnston Lane offers parking.
Does 153 Johnston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Johnston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Johnston Lane have a pool?
No, 153 Johnston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 153 Johnston Lane have accessible units?
No, 153 Johnston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Johnston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Johnston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Johnston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Johnston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

