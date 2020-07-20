All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

1439 Clearview Way

1439 Clearview Way · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Clearview Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome In San Elijo Hills - Address: 1439 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078
Showing: Chris at 760-992-3350

Come take a look at this gem located in the heart of San Elijo Hills. Gorgeous home with hardwood floors, spacious kitchen featuring black Corian counters, stainless steel appliances & beautiful white cabinets opens up to the living room with cozy fireplace, large view patio, large master bedroom, master bath granite counters, A/C & much more! Desirable gated community, with a community pool and spa.

Close to multiple shopping centers and restaurants. Come take a look at this property today! May consider a small dog

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4737806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Clearview Way have any available units?
1439 Clearview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 Clearview Way have?
Some of 1439 Clearview Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Clearview Way currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Clearview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Clearview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 Clearview Way is pet friendly.
Does 1439 Clearview Way offer parking?
No, 1439 Clearview Way does not offer parking.
Does 1439 Clearview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 Clearview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Clearview Way have a pool?
Yes, 1439 Clearview Way has a pool.
Does 1439 Clearview Way have accessible units?
No, 1439 Clearview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Clearview Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 Clearview Way does not have units with dishwashers.
