Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome In San Elijo Hills - Address: 1439 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078
Showing: Chris at 760-992-3350
Come take a look at this gem located in the heart of San Elijo Hills. Gorgeous home with hardwood floors, spacious kitchen featuring black Corian counters, stainless steel appliances & beautiful white cabinets opens up to the living room with cozy fireplace, large view patio, large master bedroom, master bath granite counters, A/C & much more! Desirable gated community, with a community pool and spa.
Close to multiple shopping centers and restaurants. Come take a look at this property today! May consider a small dog
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4737806)