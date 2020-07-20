Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome In San Elijo Hills - Address: 1439 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078

Showing: Chris at 760-992-3350



Come take a look at this gem located in the heart of San Elijo Hills. Gorgeous home with hardwood floors, spacious kitchen featuring black Corian counters, stainless steel appliances & beautiful white cabinets opens up to the living room with cozy fireplace, large view patio, large master bedroom, master bath granite counters, A/C & much more! Desirable gated community, with a community pool and spa.



Close to multiple shopping centers and restaurants. Come take a look at this property today! May consider a small dog



No Pets Allowed



