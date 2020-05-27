1386 Dandelion Way

Amenities

Luxury 3 Br SanElijoTownhome 2 car garage In Unit Laundry All Premium Appliances.TEXT 858-815-3596 - Walk To San Elijo School.Best location.Lovely 3 br 3.5 baths 2 car garage.Home by the park.Great convenient location.Amazing modern kitchen with lots of cabinets.All premium appliances including refrigerator,range,dishwasher plus washer and dryer.One BR,one bath and 2 car garage..$2950 rent and $2950 deposit move you in.One Pet may be OK.Must see charmer.Pictures show when unoccupied .Must see 3 story charmer.Shown by CONFIRMED appointment only..Available to move in From August 1st.

(RLNE4930555)