All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1386 Dandelion Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1386 Dandelion Way
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

1386 Dandelion Way

1386 Dandelion Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1386 Dandelion Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury 3 Br SanElijoTownhome 2 car garage In Unit Laundry All Premium Appliances.TEXT 858-815-3596 - Walk To San Elijo School.Best location.Lovely 3 br 3.5 baths 2 car garage.Home by the park.Great convenient location.Amazing modern kitchen with lots of cabinets.All premium appliances including refrigerator,range,dishwasher plus washer and dryer.One BR,one bath and 2 car garage..$2950 rent and $2950 deposit move you in.One Pet may be OK.Must see charmer.Pictures show when unoccupied .Must see 3 story charmer.Shown by CONFIRMED appointment only..Available to move in From August 1st.
TEXT 858-815-3596 for confirmed appointment.

(RLNE4930555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1386 Dandelion Way have any available units?
1386 Dandelion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1386 Dandelion Way have?
Some of 1386 Dandelion Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1386 Dandelion Way currently offering any rent specials?
1386 Dandelion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 Dandelion Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1386 Dandelion Way is pet friendly.
Does 1386 Dandelion Way offer parking?
Yes, 1386 Dandelion Way offers parking.
Does 1386 Dandelion Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1386 Dandelion Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 Dandelion Way have a pool?
No, 1386 Dandelion Way does not have a pool.
Does 1386 Dandelion Way have accessible units?
No, 1386 Dandelion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 Dandelion Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1386 Dandelion Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego