All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1371 Cattail Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1371 Cattail Ct
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

1371 Cattail Ct

1371 Cattail Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1371 Cattail Court, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN SAN ELIJO HILLS SAN MARCOS!! Premium location for this newly upgraded townhome in the Creekside Cottages of San Elijo Hills. Walking distance to schools, shopping, athletic fields, parks, playgrounds, groceries, restaurants, hiking/biking trails and much more! End unit with tons of natural light and great views of surrounding hills and vibrant landscaping. Nice private patio with great sunset views. Open floor plan with an open kitchen, dining & living room, and 1/2 bath. Avial now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 Cattail Ct have any available units?
1371 Cattail Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1371 Cattail Ct have?
Some of 1371 Cattail Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1371 Cattail Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1371 Cattail Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 Cattail Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1371 Cattail Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1371 Cattail Ct offer parking?
No, 1371 Cattail Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1371 Cattail Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1371 Cattail Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 Cattail Ct have a pool?
No, 1371 Cattail Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1371 Cattail Ct have accessible units?
No, 1371 Cattail Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 Cattail Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1371 Cattail Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego