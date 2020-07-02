1371 Cattail Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated playground microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground

SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN SAN ELIJO HILLS SAN MARCOS!! Premium location for this newly upgraded townhome in the Creekside Cottages of San Elijo Hills. Walking distance to schools, shopping, athletic fields, parks, playgrounds, groceries, restaurants, hiking/biking trails and much more! End unit with tons of natural light and great views of surrounding hills and vibrant landscaping. Nice private patio with great sunset views. Open floor plan with an open kitchen, dining & living room, and 1/2 bath. Avial now!