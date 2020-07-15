1351 Mc Clelland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious Corner Lot in Quiet San Marcos Neighborhood, Short walk from parks and schools! - If you are looking for a large yard, this is the property for you! It has a huge fenced yard with space for gardening or entertaining and is located on a very quiet street tucked away for peace and enjoyment.



The home was remodeled in 2009 so it offers a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. The dishwasher is a dual drawer Kitchen Aid and the Range is brand new.



Laminate floors line the downstairs and newer carpet was installed on the staircase and upstairs hallway. Each bedroom has laminate wood floors for easy cleaning. There are two bedrooms and one full bathroom downstairs. The master bedroom and bathroom are upstairs as well as one additional bedroom.



The upstairs bedrooms both have nice views of rolling hills and look out over the backyard.



There is a two-car garage that is attached to the home but does not have direct access. A concrete patio behind the garage and off the back sliding door to the home provides a great space for a BBQ, outdoor dining area, or entertaining area.



Tenant pays - Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash

Includes - Refrigerator (as-is), Dishwasher, Range, Microwave

No pets preferred

Available for move-in 12/23



Call today to schedule your showing! (760)736-3600



