Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

1351 Mc Clelland Street

1351 Mc Clelland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1351 Mc Clelland Street, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious Corner Lot in Quiet San Marcos Neighborhood, Short walk from parks and schools! - If you are looking for a large yard, this is the property for you! It has a huge fenced yard with space for gardening or entertaining and is located on a very quiet street tucked away for peace and enjoyment.

The home was remodeled in 2009 so it offers a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. The dishwasher is a dual drawer Kitchen Aid and the Range is brand new.

Laminate floors line the downstairs and newer carpet was installed on the staircase and upstairs hallway. Each bedroom has laminate wood floors for easy cleaning. There are two bedrooms and one full bathroom downstairs. The master bedroom and bathroom are upstairs as well as one additional bedroom.

The upstairs bedrooms both have nice views of rolling hills and look out over the backyard.

There is a two-car garage that is attached to the home but does not have direct access. A concrete patio behind the garage and off the back sliding door to the home provides a great space for a BBQ, outdoor dining area, or entertaining area.

Tenant pays - Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash
Includes - Refrigerator (as-is), Dishwasher, Range, Microwave
No pets preferred
Available for move-in 12/23

Call today to schedule your showing! (760)736-3600

(RLNE2733702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Mc Clelland Street have any available units?
1351 Mc Clelland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 Mc Clelland Street have?
Some of 1351 Mc Clelland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Mc Clelland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Mc Clelland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Mc Clelland Street pet-friendly?
No, 1351 Mc Clelland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1351 Mc Clelland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1351 Mc Clelland Street offers parking.
Does 1351 Mc Clelland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 Mc Clelland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Mc Clelland Street have a pool?
No, 1351 Mc Clelland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1351 Mc Clelland Street have accessible units?
No, 1351 Mc Clelland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Mc Clelland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 Mc Clelland Street has units with dishwashers.
