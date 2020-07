Amenities

garage air conditioning fireplace microwave range refrigerator

This beautiful two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath is ready to move in. Central A/C and heat, fireplace in family room and living room,

refrigerator, stove, microwave, pantry. Lawn care included. Two car garage, all new interior paint and new flooring. A few minutes drive to the beach. $2850 per month plus security deposit, will check references, credit, income verification and background. Home is ready for immediate occupancy.