1279 Avenida Fragata
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

1279 Avenida Fragata

1279 Avenida Fragata · No Longer Available
Location

1279 Avenida Fragata, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Wonderful View Home with Open Floorplan in Santa Fe Hills! - Highly desirable home located near the top of Santa Fe Hills. Built in 2001, this home provides over 1,600 square feet of living space and distant valley/sunset views from upstairs.

The home has natural light throughout, fresh paint, brand new carpet, and is move-in ready! The kitchen is spacious with ample storage, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and space for a dining room table.

Master suite offers gorgeous views and cool breezes. It also has a large bathroom with standup shower, soaking tub and large walk-in closet.

Located in Sante Fe Hills, you will have access to multiple community parks, the public pool, and the neighborhood elementary school all within a short walk from your doorstep. The Las Posas Grand Plaza is just a 5-7 minute drive and includes popular restaurants, shopping, and grocery stores.

All utilities paid by the tenant
Gardener included
Refrigerator, washer, dryer included without warranty
No pets preferred
One year lease minimum
Move in immediately

Call (760)736-3600 to schedule your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5112846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1279 Avenida Fragata have any available units?
1279 Avenida Fragata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1279 Avenida Fragata have?
Some of 1279 Avenida Fragata's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1279 Avenida Fragata currently offering any rent specials?
1279 Avenida Fragata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1279 Avenida Fragata pet-friendly?
No, 1279 Avenida Fragata is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1279 Avenida Fragata offer parking?
No, 1279 Avenida Fragata does not offer parking.
Does 1279 Avenida Fragata have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1279 Avenida Fragata offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1279 Avenida Fragata have a pool?
Yes, 1279 Avenida Fragata has a pool.
Does 1279 Avenida Fragata have accessible units?
No, 1279 Avenida Fragata does not have accessible units.
Does 1279 Avenida Fragata have units with dishwashers?
No, 1279 Avenida Fragata does not have units with dishwashers.
