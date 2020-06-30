1279 Avenida Fragata

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Wonderful View Home with Open Floorplan in Santa Fe Hills! - Highly desirable home located near the top of Santa Fe Hills. Built in 2001, this home provides over 1,600 square feet of living space and distant valley/sunset views from upstairs.



The home has natural light throughout, fresh paint, brand new carpet, and is move-in ready! The kitchen is spacious with ample storage, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and space for a dining room table.



Master suite offers gorgeous views and cool breezes. It also has a large bathroom with standup shower, soaking tub and large walk-in closet.



Located in Sante Fe Hills, you will have access to multiple community parks, the public pool, and the neighborhood elementary school all within a short walk from your doorstep. The Las Posas Grand Plaza is just a 5-7 minute drive and includes popular restaurants, shopping, and grocery stores.



All utilities paid by the tenant

Gardener included

Refrigerator, washer, dryer included without warranty

No pets preferred

One year lease minimum

Move in immediately



Call (760)736-3600 to schedule your showing today!



No Pets Allowed



