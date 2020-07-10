1263 Avenida Fragata

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities pool

4 Bedroom House in Santa Fe Hills! - Highly desirable home located near the top of Santa Fe Hills. Built in 2001, this home provides 2,105 square feet of living space and distant views from upstairs.



Welcomed by laminate hardwood floors, the downstairs is incredibly efficient with an office space and open kitchen. The backyard is private being elevated above the neighbors directly behind.



Upstairs there are 4 total bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The hallways are laminate hardwood and each bedroom has carpet. The master suite includes sunset views, dual sinks, a walk-in closet, and soaking tub.



Located in Sante Fe Hills, you will have access to multiple community parks,

the public pool, and the neighborhood elementary school all within a short walk from your doorstep. The Las Posas Grand Plaza is just a 5-7 minute drive and includes popular restaurants, shopping, and grocery stores.



All utilities paid by the tenant

No pets preferred

One year lease minimum

Move in immediately



Call (760)736-3600 to schedule your showing today!



