1263 Avenida Fragata
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1263 Avenida Fragata

1263 Avenida Fragata · No Longer Available
Location

1263 Avenida Fragata, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
carpet
4 Bedroom House in Santa Fe Hills! - Highly desirable home located near the top of Santa Fe Hills. Built in 2001, this home provides 2,105 square feet of living space and distant views from upstairs.

Welcomed by laminate hardwood floors, the downstairs is incredibly efficient with an office space and open kitchen. The backyard is private being elevated above the neighbors directly behind.

Upstairs there are 4 total bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The hallways are laminate hardwood and each bedroom has carpet. The master suite includes sunset views, dual sinks, a walk-in closet, and soaking tub.

Located in Sante Fe Hills, you will have access to multiple community parks,
the public pool, and the neighborhood elementary school all within a short walk from your doorstep. The Las Posas Grand Plaza is just a 5-7 minute drive and includes popular restaurants, shopping, and grocery stores.

All utilities paid by the tenant
No pets preferred
One year lease minimum
Move in immediately

Call (760)736-3600 to schedule your showing today!

(RLNE2478448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 Avenida Fragata have any available units?
1263 Avenida Fragata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1263 Avenida Fragata have?
Some of 1263 Avenida Fragata's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 Avenida Fragata currently offering any rent specials?
1263 Avenida Fragata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 Avenida Fragata pet-friendly?
No, 1263 Avenida Fragata is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1263 Avenida Fragata offer parking?
No, 1263 Avenida Fragata does not offer parking.
Does 1263 Avenida Fragata have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 Avenida Fragata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 Avenida Fragata have a pool?
Yes, 1263 Avenida Fragata has a pool.
Does 1263 Avenida Fragata have accessible units?
No, 1263 Avenida Fragata does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 Avenida Fragata have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 Avenida Fragata does not have units with dishwashers.
