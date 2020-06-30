All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

1237 San Elijo Rd. S

1237 San Elijo Road · No Longer Available
Location

1237 San Elijo Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1237 San Elijo Rd. S Available 07/15/20 San Elijo Hills Village Townhome - Available July 15th - Nicely upgraded 3-level townhome located in the heart of San Elijo Village. 2 bedrooms / 2.5 baths / 1,480 sq.ft.with covered balcony. Room for small home office downstairs. Large kitchen island with granite counters and stainless appliances. Includes Fridge, Washer/Dryer, Air Conditioning and attached 2-car garage. Walking distance to Award-Winning Elementary and Middle Schools. Walk to grocery store, Starbucks, restaurants, parks and trails. Pet Policy: One (1) cat or small dog allowed, upon owner approval, with additional $300 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities except Trash. Shown by appointment after signed Coronavirus (PEAD) advisory form is received. Move-in requirements: First month’s rent, $2,695 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter’s Insurance and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Minimum 12-month lease. Full Details at: rentalsd.com

(RLNE2641193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 San Elijo Rd. S have any available units?
1237 San Elijo Rd. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 San Elijo Rd. S have?
Some of 1237 San Elijo Rd. S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 San Elijo Rd. S currently offering any rent specials?
1237 San Elijo Rd. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 San Elijo Rd. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 San Elijo Rd. S is pet friendly.
Does 1237 San Elijo Rd. S offer parking?
Yes, 1237 San Elijo Rd. S offers parking.
Does 1237 San Elijo Rd. S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 San Elijo Rd. S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 San Elijo Rd. S have a pool?
No, 1237 San Elijo Rd. S does not have a pool.
Does 1237 San Elijo Rd. S have accessible units?
No, 1237 San Elijo Rd. S does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 San Elijo Rd. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 San Elijo Rd. S does not have units with dishwashers.
