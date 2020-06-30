Amenities

1237 San Elijo Rd. S Available 07/15/20 San Elijo Hills Village Townhome - Available July 15th - Nicely upgraded 3-level townhome located in the heart of San Elijo Village. 2 bedrooms / 2.5 baths / 1,480 sq.ft.with covered balcony. Room for small home office downstairs. Large kitchen island with granite counters and stainless appliances. Includes Fridge, Washer/Dryer, Air Conditioning and attached 2-car garage. Walking distance to Award-Winning Elementary and Middle Schools. Walk to grocery store, Starbucks, restaurants, parks and trails. Pet Policy: One (1) cat or small dog allowed, upon owner approval, with additional $300 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities except Trash. Shown by appointment after signed Coronavirus (PEAD) advisory form is received. Move-in requirements: First month’s rent, $2,695 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter’s Insurance and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Minimum 12-month lease. Full Details at: rentalsd.com



